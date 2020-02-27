Fly Leasing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Fly Leasing Limited

Feb 27, 2020, 07:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Net income of $75.2 million, $2.43 per share
  • Adjusted Net Income of $77.0 million, $2.49 per share
  • Return on equity of 35.9%, Adjusted return on equity of 36.7%
  • Sold ten aircraft for an economic gain of $62.7 million, a 31% premium to book value
  • Purchased seven aircraft for $217.0 million

2019 Full Year Highlights

  • Net income of $225.9 million, $7.12 per share
  • Adjusted Net Income of $245.9 million, $7.75 per share
  • Return on equity of 29.2%, Adjusted return on equity of 31.8%
  • Sold 35 aircraft for an economic gain of $149.1 million, an 18% premium to book value
  • $28.42 book value per share at year end, a 32% increase since December 31, 2018
  • Net debt to equity ratio of 2.3x

"FLY is reporting record financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 along with adjusted returns on equity of more than 30% in both the quarter and full year," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "At year end, our book value per share was $28.42, which was a 32% increase in the year. Our leverage was reduced to 2.3x at year end, down from 4.0x at the beginning of the year."

"Our aircraft sales in 2019 demonstrated the value in our balance sheet, reduced lessee concentration, generated cash and reduced our leverage," added Barrington. "In the year we sold 35 aircraft with an average age of over 10 years, generating an economic gain of nearly $150 million, which was an 18% premium to book value." 

"FLY remains well positioned for a period of fleet enhancement as we continue to take delivery of our committed pipeline of new, fuel-efficient and low polluting Airbus A320neo family aircraft and pursue other opportunities to acquire attractive aircraft," said Barrington. "FLY has a strong balance sheet and ample financial capacity to support the acquisition of both our committed deliveries and additional aircraft that we expect to acquire this year."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $75.2 million, or $2.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $31.0 million, or $0.95 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $225.9 million, or $7.12 per share, compared to net income of $85.7 million, or $2.88 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $77.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.8 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $245.9 million, or $7.75 per share, compared to $91.2 million, or $3.06 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2019, FLY repurchased 2.0 million shares at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total cost of $32.8 million. As of December 31, 2019, FLY had 30.9 million shares outstanding and had $50.0 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Financial Position

At December 31, 2019, FLY's total assets were $3.7 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.2 billion. Total cash at December 31, 2019 was $338.3 million, of which $285.6 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $28.42, a 32% increase since December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.3x, reduced from 4.0x at December 31, 2018.

Aircraft Portfolio

At December 31, 2019, FLY's portfolio consisted of 89 aircraft, six of which were classified as flight equipment held for sale, and seven engines. FLY's aircraft and engines were on lease to 41 airlines in 24 countries. The table below does not include engines.

Portfolio at

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Number

% of Net
Book Value

Number

% of Net
Book Value

Airbus A320ceo Family

34

28%

55

38%

Airbus A320neo Family

1

2%

Airbus A330

3

6%

3

5%

Airbus A340

2

1%

Boeing 737NG

42

37%

42

32%

Boeing 737 MAX

2

3%

2

3%

Boeing 757-SF

1

<1%

3

1%

Boeing 777-LRF

2

10%

2

8%

Boeing 787

4

14%

4

12%

      Total(1)

89

100%

113

100%

(1) Includes six aircraft and twelve aircraft classified as flight equipment held for sale at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

At December 31, 2019, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 7.6 years. The average remaining lease term was 5.3 years, also weighted by net book value. At December 31, 2019, FLY's portfolio, excluding aircraft held for sale, was generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $332 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 8991734. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity.  In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Income
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)




Three months ended Dec. 31,

Year ended Dec. 31,

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

2019
(Audited)

2018
(Audited)

Revenues



Operating lease rental revenue

$         88,622

$       112,159

$      391,142

$      389,350

End of lease income

48,394

4,264

78,781

20,333

Amortization of lease incentives

(1,237)

(2,614)

(5,590)

(9,738)

Amortization of lease discounts and other

39

(42)

66

(431)

Operating lease revenue

135,818

113,767

464,399

399,514

Finance lease revenue

149

163

618

675

Equity earnings (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary

(10)

56

2,717

(54)

Gain on sale of aircraft

14,691

7,874

97,323

13,398

Interest and other income

3,606

445

9,967

4,766

Total revenues

154,254

122,305

575,024

418,299

Expenses



Depreciation

32,029

39,887

140,798

144,084

Interest expense

29,935

40,703

137,133

144,742

Selling, general and administrative

9,131

8,487

35,304

31,185

Loss (gain) on derivatives

(89)

233

2,720

(2,382)

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

4,260

1,016

9,590

2,474

Maintenance and other costs

229

510

3,075

2,547

Total expenses

75,495

90,836

328,620

322,650

Net income before provision for income taxes

78,759

31,469

246,404

95,649

Provision for income taxes

3,601

460

20,527

9,926

Net income

$         75,158

$         31,009

$      225,877

$        85,723

Weighted average number of shares



-  Basic

30,898,410

32,650,019

31,607,781

29,744,083

-  Diluted

30,903,313

32,661,240

31,715,469

29,783,904

Earnings per share



-  Basic

$             2.43

$             0.95

$             7.15

$             2.88

-  Diluted

$             2.43

$             0.95

$             7.12

$             2.88

Fly Leasing Limited

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)




Dec. 31,
2019
(Audited)

Dec. 31,
2018
(Audited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$           285,565

$         180,211

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

52,738

100,869

Rent receivables

14,264

9,307

Investment in finance lease, net

11,639

12,822

Flight equipment held for sale, net

144,119

259,644

Flight equipment held for operating lease, net

2,720,000

3,228,018

Maintenance rights

290,958

298,207

Deferred tax asset, net

11,675

6,505

Fair value of derivative assets

4,824

5,929

Other assets, net

129,377

124,960

Total assets

$        3,665,159

$      4,226,472

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$             22,746

$            23,146

Rentals received in advance

16,391

21,322

Payable to related parties

10,077

4,462

Security deposits

40,726

60,097

Maintenance payment liability, net

219,371

292,586

Unsecured borrowings, net

619,407

617,664

Secured borrowings, net

1,695,525

2,379,869

Deferred tax liability, net

57,935

36,256

Fair value of derivative liabilities

27,943

8,558

Other liabilities

76,761

80,402

Total liabilities

2,786,882

3,524,362

Shareholders' equity

Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,898,410 and 32,650,019 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

31

33

Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

516,254

549,123

Retained earnings

380,392

154,347

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(18,400)

(1,393)

Total shareholders' equity

878,277

702,110

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        3,665,159

$      4,226,472

Fly Leasing Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)





Year ended Dec. 31,

2019
(Audited)

2018
(Audited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities


Net income

$           225,877

$            85,723

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:


Finance lease revenue

(618)

(675)

Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary

(2,717)

54

Gain on sale of aircraft

(97,323)

(13,398)

Depreciation

140,798

144,084

Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs

9,906

9,455

Amortization of lease incentives and other items

6,152

11,409

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

9,590

2,474

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(271)

(563)

Provision for deferred income taxes

20,449

9,864

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments

3,224

(1,269)

Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings

(47,890)

(15,597)

Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary

2,727

2,131

Cash receipts from maintenance rights

4,637

3,013

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Rent receivables

(10,668)

(12,866)

Other assets

(2,160)

(4,119)

Payable to related parties

5,615

2,378

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

4,842

18,982

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

272,170

241,080

Cash Flows from Investing Activities


Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary

2,639

3,103

Rent received from finance lease

1,800

1,800

Net payments for derivative settlements

(3,208)


Investment income from equity certificates

1,603


Purchase of equity certificates

(10,481)

(5,747)

Purchase of flight equipment

(319,995)

(934,481)

Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net

824,116

177,702

Capitalized interest on Portfolio B order book

(4,893)


Purchase price allocated to Portfolio B order book value

(80,450)

Payments for aircraft improvement

(8,085)

(6,779)

Payments for lessor maintenance obligations

(2,110)

(8,601)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

481,386

(853,453)




Year ended Dec. 31,

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities


Security deposits received

4,369

15,042

Security deposits returned

(4,617)

(8,716)

Maintenance payment liability receipts

60,744

84,102

Maintenance payment liability disbursements

(22,567)

(15,495)

Net swap termination payments

1,801

Debt modification and extinguishment costs

(2,052)

301

Debt issuance costs

(342)

(3,619)

Proceeds from secured borrowings

826,396

Repayment of secured borrowings

(698,989)

(482,703)

Net proceeds from shares issued

19,624

Shares repurchased

(32,871)


Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

(696,325)

436,733

Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash
and cash equivalents

(8)

(95)

Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

57,223

(175,735)

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

281,080

456,815

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$             338,303

$       281,080




Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             285,565

$       180,211

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

52,738

100,869

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$             338,303

$       281,080




Fly Leasing Limited

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)




Three months ended Dec. 31,

Year ended Dec. 31,

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

Net income

$       75,158

$       31,009

$     225,877

$       85,723

Adjustments:



Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

178

(187)

(271)

(668)

Deferred income taxes

4,486

227

20,449

9,864

Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives

(2,794)

(286)

(176)

(3,732)

Adjusted Net Income

$       77,028

$       30,763

$     245,879

$       91,187

Average Shareholders' Equity

$     838,525

$     692,124

774,145

614,344

Adjusted Return on Equity

36.7%

17.8%

31.8%

14.8%





Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

30,903,313

32,661,240

31,715,469

29,783,904

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share

$           2.49

$            0.94

$            7.75

$           3.06

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

