Fly Leasing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income of $75 .2 million, $2 .43 per share

.2 million, .43 per share Adjusted Net Income of $77 .0 million, $2 .49 per share

.0 million, .49 per share Return on equity of 35.9%, Adjusted return on equity of 36.7%

Sold ten aircraft for an economic gain of $62.7 million , a 31% premium to book value

, a 31% premium to book value Purchased seven aircraft for $217.0 million

2019 Full Year Highlights

Net income of $225 .9 million, $7 .12 per share

.9 million, .12 per share Adjusted Net Income of $245 .9 million, $7 .75 per share

.9 million, .75 per share Return on equity of 29.2%, Adjusted return on equity of 31.8%

Sold 35 aircraft for an economic gain of $149.1 million , an 18% premium to book value

, an 18% premium to book value $28 .42 book value per share at year end, a 32% increase since December 31, 2018

.42 book value per share at year end, a 32% increase since Net debt to equity ratio of 2.3x

"FLY is reporting record financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 along with adjusted returns on equity of more than 30% in both the quarter and full year," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "At year end, our book value per share was $28.42, which was a 32% increase in the year. Our leverage was reduced to 2.3x at year end, down from 4.0x at the beginning of the year."

"Our aircraft sales in 2019 demonstrated the value in our balance sheet, reduced lessee concentration, generated cash and reduced our leverage," added Barrington. "In the year we sold 35 aircraft with an average age of over 10 years, generating an economic gain of nearly $150 million, which was an 18% premium to book value."

"FLY remains well positioned for a period of fleet enhancement as we continue to take delivery of our committed pipeline of new, fuel-efficient and low polluting Airbus A320neo family aircraft and pursue other opportunities to acquire attractive aircraft," said Barrington. "FLY has a strong balance sheet and ample financial capacity to support the acquisition of both our committed deliveries and additional aircraft that we expect to acquire this year."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $75.2 million, or $2.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $31.0 million, or $0.95 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $225.9 million, or $7.12 per share, compared to net income of $85.7 million, or $2.88 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $77.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.8 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $245.9 million, or $7.75 per share, compared to $91.2 million, or $3.06 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2019, FLY repurchased 2.0 million shares at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total cost of $32.8 million. As of December 31, 2019, FLY had 30.9 million shares outstanding and had $50.0 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Financial Position

At December 31, 2019, FLY's total assets were $3.7 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.2 billion. Total cash at December 31, 2019 was $338.3 million, of which $285.6 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $28.42, a 32% increase since December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.3x, reduced from 4.0x at December 31, 2018.

Aircraft Portfolio

At December 31, 2019, FLY's portfolio consisted of 89 aircraft, six of which were classified as flight equipment held for sale, and seven engines. FLY's aircraft and engines were on lease to 41 airlines in 24 countries. The table below does not include engines.

Portfolio at Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018

Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value Airbus A320ceo Family 34 28% 55 38% Airbus A320neo Family 1 2% — — Airbus A330 3 6% 3 5% Airbus A340 — — 2 1% Boeing 737NG 42 37% 42 32% Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3% Boeing 757-SF 1 <1% 3 1% Boeing 777-LRF 2 10% 2 8% Boeing 787 4 14% 4 12% Total(1) 89 100% 113 100%

(1) Includes six aircraft and twelve aircraft classified as flight equipment held for sale at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

At December 31, 2019, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 7.6 years. The average remaining lease term was 5.3 years, also weighted by net book value. At December 31, 2019, FLY's portfolio, excluding aircraft held for sale, was generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $332 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 8991734. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Income

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)







Three months ended Dec. 31, Year ended Dec. 31,

2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) 2019

(Audited) 2018

(Audited) Revenues







Operating lease rental revenue $ 88,622 $ 112,159 $ 391,142 $ 389,350 End of lease income 48,394 4,264 78,781 20,333 Amortization of lease incentives (1,237) (2,614) (5,590) (9,738) Amortization of lease discounts and other 39 (42) 66 (431) Operating lease revenue 135,818 113,767 464,399 399,514 Finance lease revenue 149 163 618 675 Equity earnings (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary (10) 56 2,717 (54) Gain on sale of aircraft 14,691 7,874 97,323 13,398 Interest and other income 3,606 445 9,967 4,766 Total revenues 154,254 122,305 575,024 418,299 Expenses







Depreciation 32,029 39,887 140,798 144,084 Interest expense 29,935 40,703 137,133 144,742 Selling, general and administrative 9,131 8,487 35,304 31,185 Loss (gain) on derivatives (89) 233 2,720 (2,382) Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 4,260 1,016 9,590 2,474 Maintenance and other costs 229 510 3,075 2,547 Total expenses 75,495 90,836 328,620 322,650 Net income before provision for income taxes 78,759 31,469 246,404 95,649 Provision for income taxes 3,601 460 20,527 9,926 Net income $ 75,158 $ 31,009 $ 225,877 $ 85,723 Weighted average number of shares







- Basic 30,898,410 32,650,019 31,607,781 29,744,083 - Diluted 30,903,313 32,661,240 31,715,469 29,783,904 Earnings per share







- Basic $ 2.43 $ 0.95 $ 7.15 $ 2.88 - Diluted $ 2.43 $ 0.95 $ 7.12 $ 2.88

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)







Dec. 31,

2019

(Audited) Dec. 31,

2018

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,565 $ 180,211 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 52,738 100,869 Rent receivables 14,264 9,307 Investment in finance lease, net 11,639 12,822 Flight equipment held for sale, net 144,119 259,644 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,720,000 3,228,018 Maintenance rights 290,958 298,207 Deferred tax asset, net 11,675 6,505 Fair value of derivative assets 4,824 5,929 Other assets, net 129,377 124,960 Total assets $ 3,665,159 $ 4,226,472 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,746 $ 23,146 Rentals received in advance 16,391 21,322 Payable to related parties 10,077 4,462 Security deposits 40,726 60,097 Maintenance payment liability, net 219,371 292,586 Unsecured borrowings, net 619,407 617,664 Secured borrowings, net 1,695,525 2,379,869 Deferred tax liability, net 57,935 36,256 Fair value of derivative liabilities 27,943 8,558 Other liabilities 76,761 80,402 Total liabilities 2,786,882 3,524,362 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,898,410 and 32,650,019 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 31 33 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 516,254 549,123 Retained earnings 380,392 154,347 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (18,400) (1,393) Total shareholders' equity 878,277 702,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,665,159 $ 4,226,472

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)







Year ended Dec. 31,



2019

(Audited) 2018

(Audited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 225,877 $ 85,723

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:





Finance lease revenue (618) (675)

Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (2,717) 54

Gain on sale of aircraft (97,323) (13,398)

Depreciation 140,798 144,084

Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 9,906 9,455

Amortization of lease incentives and other items 6,152 11,409

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 9,590 2,474

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (271) (563)

Provision for deferred income taxes 20,449 9,864

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments 3,224 (1,269)

Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings (47,890) (15,597)

Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary 2,727 2,131

Cash receipts from maintenance rights 4,637 3,013

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Rent receivables (10,668) (12,866)

Other assets (2,160) (4,119)

Payable to related parties 5,615 2,378

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 4,842 18,982

Net cash flows provided by operating activities 272,170 241,080

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary 2,639 3,103

Rent received from finance lease 1,800 1,800

Net payments for derivative settlements (3,208) —

Investment income from equity certificates 1,603 —

Purchase of equity certificates (10,481) (5,747)

Purchase of flight equipment (319,995) (934,481)

Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 824,116 177,702

Capitalized interest on Portfolio B order book (4,893) —

Purchase price allocated to Portfolio B order book value — (80,450)

Payments for aircraft improvement (8,085) (6,779)

Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (2,110) (8,601)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 481,386 (853,453)









Year ended Dec. 31,



2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Security deposits received 4,369 15,042

Security deposits returned (4,617) (8,716)

Maintenance payment liability receipts 60,744 84,102

Maintenance payment liability disbursements (22,567) (15,495)

Net swap termination payments — 1,801

Debt modification and extinguishment costs (2,052) 301

Debt issuance costs (342) (3,619)

Proceeds from secured borrowings — 826,396

Repayment of secured borrowings (698,989) (482,703)

Net proceeds from shares issued — 19,624

Shares repurchased (32,871) —

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (696,325) 436,733

Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash

and cash equivalents (8) (95)

Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 57,223 (175,735)

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 281,080 456,815

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 338,303 $ 281,080









Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,565 $ 180,211

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 52,738 100,869

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 338,303 $ 281,080











Fly Leasing Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)







Three months ended Dec. 31, Year ended Dec. 31,

2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) Net income $ 75,158 $ 31,009 $ 225,877 $ 85,723 Adjustments:







Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 178 (187) (271) (668) Deferred income taxes 4,486 227 20,449 9,864 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives (2,794) (286) (176) (3,732) Adjusted Net Income $ 77,028 $ 30,763 $ 245,879 $ 91,187 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 838,525 $ 692,124 774,145 614,344 Adjusted Return on Equity 36.7% 17.8% 31.8% 14.8%









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,903,313 32,661,240 31,715,469 29,783,904 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 2.49 $ 0.94 $ 7.75 $ 3.06

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

