Fly Leasing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

Fly Leasing Limited

Feb 25, 2021, 16:11 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net loss of $107 million, $3.51 per share
  • Non-cash impairment charge of $115 million
  • Sold two aircraft and one engine;17% premium to book value
  • Raised $180 million five-year Term Loan
  • Repaid FLY's $325 million 2021 Notes

2020 Full Year Highlights

  • Net loss of $67 million, $2.21 per share
  • Sold eight aircraft and three engines; 19% premium to book value
  • $25.88 book value per share
  • 2.3x net debt to equity
  • $132 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
  • Unencumbered assets of $180 million

"FLY's financial performance continues to be impacted by the COVID pandemic which has had an unprecedented impact on global air traffic," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "In the fourth quarter global airline passenger traffic was 70% less than in the same quarter a year ago. Fortunately, as COVID vaccines reach the majority of populations and border testing becomes more efficient, we expect to see a lifting of government restrictions on travel and pent up demand returning passenger numbers towards pre-pandemic levels later in the year."

"At year end, FLY's book value was $25.88 per share, our net debt to equity ratio was 2.3 times and our unrestricted cash was $132 million," Barrington added. "FLY has now redeemed its 2021 unsecured notes, has no capital commitments in 2021 and no significant debt maturities until 2023. We remain in a strong position to weather the current difficult, but improving, market conditions."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting a net loss of $107.0 million, or $3.51 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $75.2 million, or $2.43 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily due to flight equipment impairment of $115.0 million.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $67.4 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to net income of $225.9 million, or $7.12 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Loss was $115.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $77.0 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $3.78 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.49 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Loss was $69.4 million, or $2.27 per share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $245.9 million, or $7.75 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At December 31, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.2 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $2.8 billion. Total cash at December 31, 2020 was $161.5 million, of which $132.1 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $25.88. Compared to the prior year, FLY's net debt to equity ratio at December 31, 2020 remained at 2.3x.

Flight Equipment Impairment

FLY recognized flight equipment impairment of $115.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $106.0 million is related to two Airbus A330-300 aircraft expected to be returned by the lessee in 2021. These widebody aircraft are the only aircraft of their type in FLY's portfolio. The balance of the impairment charge is related to seven narrowbody aircraft that FLY expects to sell in 2021.

Aircraft Portfolio

At December 31, 2020, FLY had 84 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 37 airlines in 23 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Number

% of Net
Book Value

Number

% of Net
Book Value

Airbus A320ceo Family

32

28%

34

28%

Airbus A320neo Family

1

2%

1

2%

Airbus A330

3

2%

3

6%

Boeing 737NG

40

39%

42

37%

Boeing 737 MAX

2

3%

2

3%

Boeing 757-SF

1

<1%

Boeing 777-LRF

2

11%

2

10%

Boeing 787

4

15%

4

14%

      Total(1)

84

100%

89

100%

(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.4 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.7 years, also weighted by net book value. At December 31, 2020, FLY's portfolio had contracted annualized rental revenue of approximately $307 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 2325318. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity.  In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Contact:

Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
[email protected]

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)


Three months ended Dec. 31,

Year ended Dec. 31,

2020 
(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2020

(Audited)

2019

(Audited)

Revenues



Operating lease rental revenue

$         64,295

$         88,622

$      283,926

$      391,142

End of lease income

5,150

48,394

14,124

78,781

Amortization of lease incentives

(1,244)

(1,237)

(3,578)

(5,590)

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and other

(274)

39

(729)

66

Operating lease revenue

67,927

135,818

293,743

464,399

Finance lease revenue

134

149

557

618

Gain on sale of aircraft

4,286

14,691

36,003

97,323

Interest and other income

407

3,596

4,052

12,684

Total revenues

72,754

154,254

334,355

575,024

Expenses



Depreciation

33,364

32,029

129,561

140,798

Flight equipment impairment

115,000

115,000

Interest expense

26,472

29,935

103,292

137,133

Selling, general and administrative

8,489

9,131

30,902

35,304

Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables

1,000

4,000

Loss (gain) on derivatives

1,714

(89)

1,648

2,720

Fair value loss on marketable securities

185

13,025

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

1,012

4,260

1,862

9,590

Maintenance and other costs

3,218

229

6,622

3,075

Total expenses

190,454

75,495

405,912

328,620

Net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(117,700)

78,759

(71,557)

246,404

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(10,664)

3,601

(4,132)

20,527

Net income (loss)

$     (107,036)

$         75,158

$       (67,425)

$      225,877

Weighted average number of shares



-  Basic

30,481,069

30,898,410

30,551,873

31,607,781

-  Diluted

30,481,069

30,903,313

30,551,873

31,715,469

Earnings (loss) per share



-  Basic

$            (3.51)

$             2.43

$            (2.21)

$             7.15

-  Diluted

$            (3.51)

$             2.43

$            (2.21)

$             7.12

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)


Dec. 31,

 2020

(Audited)

Dec. 31,
2019
(Audited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$           132,097

$         285,565

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

29,432

52,738

Rent receivables, net

57,015

14,264

Investment in finance lease, net

10,396

11,639

Flight equipment held for sale, net

144,119

Flight equipment held for operating lease, net

2,529,428

2,720,000

Maintenance rights

279,124

290,958

Deferred tax asset, net

11,753

11,675

Fair value of derivative assets

2,085

4,824

Other assets, net

116,255

129,377

Total assets

$        3,167,585

$      3,665,159

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$             18,135

$            22,746

Rentals received in advance

8,724

16,391

Payable to related parties

4,058

10,077

Security deposits

36,439

40,726

Maintenance payment liability, net

203,684

219,371

Unsecured borrowings, net

296,876

619,407

Secured borrowings, net

1,642,242

1,695,525

Deferred tax liability, net

51,366

57,935

Fair value of derivative liabilities

46,169

27,943

Other liabilities

70,896

76,761

Total liabilities

2,378,589

2,786,882

Shareholders' equity

Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and  2019, respectively

31

31

Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

509,738

516,254

Retained earnings

312,967

380,392

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(33,740)

(18,400)

Total shareholders' equity

788,996

878,277

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        3,167,585

$      3,665,159

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Year ended Dec. 31,

2020

(Audited)

2019
(Audited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$            (67,425)

$         225,877

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by

operating activities:

Gain on sale of aircraft

(36,003)

(97,323)

Depreciation

129,561

140,798

Flight equipment impairment

115,000

Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs

7,717

9,906

Amortization of lease incentives and other items

4,621

6,152

Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables

4,000

Fair value loss on marketable securities

13,025

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

1,862

9,590

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(4,296)

20,449

Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings

(12,650)

(47,890)

Cash receipts from maintenance rights

2,725

4,637

Other

6,864

2,345

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Rent receivables

(54,170)

(10,668)

Other assets

3,073

(2,160)

Payable to related parties

(6,019)

5,615

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

2,285

4,842

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

110,170

272,170

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of flight equipment

(74,940)

(319,995)

Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net

187,154

824,116

Payments for aircraft improvement

(17,362)

(8,085)

Payments for lessor maintenance obligations

(521)

(2,110)

Purchase of marketable securities

(10,481)

Other

(536)

(2,059)

Net cash flows provided by investing activities

93,795

481,386



Year ended Dec. 31,

2020
(Audited)

2019
(Audited)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Security deposits received

4,009

4,369

Security deposits returned

(349)

(4,617)

Maintenance payment liability receipts

21,593

60,744

Maintenance payment liability disbursements

(13,196)

(22,567)

Debt modification and extinguishment costs

(230)

(2,052)

Debt issuance costs

(3,312)

(342)

Repayment of unsecured borrowings

(325,000)

Proceeds from secured borrowings

171,900

Repayment of secured borrowings

(229,786)

(698,989)

Shares repurchased

(6,516)

(32,871)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(380,887)

(696,325)

Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash

and cash equivalents

148

(8)

Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(176,774)

57,223

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

338,303

281,080

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$             161,529

$       338,303



Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$             132,097

$       285,565

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

29,432

52,738

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$             161,529

$       338,303








Fly Leasing Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)


Three months ended Dec. 31,

Year ended Dec. 31,

2020

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2020

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$   (107,036)

$       75,158

$      (67,425)

$     225,877

Adjustments:



Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

337

178

714

(271)

Deferred income taxes

(10,417)

4,486

(4,296)

20,449

Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives

1,871

(2,794)

1,643

(176)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$   (115,245)

$       77,028

$      (69,364)

$     245,879

Average Shareholders' Equity

$     840,813

$     838,525

869,649

774,145

Adjusted Return on Equity

(54.8%)

36.7%

(8.0%)

31.8%





Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

30,481,069

30,903,313

30,551,873

31,715,149

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share

$          (3.78)

$            2.49

$            (2.27)

$           7.75

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.

SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited

Related Links

http://www.flyleasing.com

Also from this source

Fly Leasing to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial ...

Fly Leasing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics