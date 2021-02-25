Fly Leasing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net loss of $107 million , $3.51 per share

, per share Non-cash impairment charge of $115 million

Sold two aircraft and one engine;17% premium to book value

Raised $180 million five-year Term Loan

five-year Term Loan Repaid FLY's $325 million 2021 Notes

2020 Full Year Highlights

Net loss of $67 million , $2.21 per share

, per share Sold eight aircraft and three engines; 19% premium to book value

$25.88 book value per share

book value per share 2.3x net debt to equity

$132 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents Unencumbered assets of $180 million

"FLY's financial performance continues to be impacted by the COVID pandemic which has had an unprecedented impact on global air traffic," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "In the fourth quarter global airline passenger traffic was 70% less than in the same quarter a year ago. Fortunately, as COVID vaccines reach the majority of populations and border testing becomes more efficient, we expect to see a lifting of government restrictions on travel and pent up demand returning passenger numbers towards pre-pandemic levels later in the year."

"At year end, FLY's book value was $25.88 per share, our net debt to equity ratio was 2.3 times and our unrestricted cash was $132 million," Barrington added. "FLY has now redeemed its 2021 unsecured notes, has no capital commitments in 2021 and no significant debt maturities until 2023. We remain in a strong position to weather the current difficult, but improving, market conditions."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting a net loss of $107.0 million, or $3.51 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $75.2 million, or $2.43 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily due to flight equipment impairment of $115.0 million.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $67.4 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to net income of $225.9 million, or $7.12 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Loss was $115.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $77.0 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $3.78 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.49 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Loss was $69.4 million, or $2.27 per share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $245.9 million, or $7.75 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At December 31, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.2 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $2.8 billion. Total cash at December 31, 2020 was $161.5 million, of which $132.1 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $25.88. Compared to the prior year, FLY's net debt to equity ratio at December 31, 2020 remained at 2.3x.

Flight Equipment Impairment

FLY recognized flight equipment impairment of $115.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $106.0 million is related to two Airbus A330-300 aircraft expected to be returned by the lessee in 2021. These widebody aircraft are the only aircraft of their type in FLY's portfolio. The balance of the impairment charge is related to seven narrowbody aircraft that FLY expects to sell in 2021.

Aircraft Portfolio

At December 31, 2020, FLY had 84 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 37 airlines in 23 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value Airbus A320ceo Family 32 28% 34 28%

Airbus A320neo Family 1 2% 1 2%

Airbus A330 3 2% 3 6%

Boeing 737NG 40 39% 42 37%

Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3%

Boeing 757-SF — — 1 <1%

Boeing 777-LRF 2 11% 2 10%

Boeing 787 4 15% 4 14%

Total(1) 84 100% 89 100%



(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.4 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.7 years, also weighted by net book value. At December 31, 2020, FLY's portfolio had contracted annualized rental revenue of approximately $307 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 2325318. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Dec. 31, Year ended Dec. 31,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Audited) 2019 (Audited) Revenues







Operating lease rental revenue $ 64,295 $ 88,622 $ 283,926 $ 391,142 End of lease income 5,150 48,394 14,124 78,781 Amortization of lease incentives (1,244) (1,237) (3,578) (5,590) Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and other (274) 39 (729) 66 Operating lease revenue 67,927 135,818 293,743 464,399 Finance lease revenue 134 149 557 618 Gain on sale of aircraft 4,286 14,691 36,003 97,323 Interest and other income 407 3,596 4,052 12,684 Total revenues 72,754 154,254 334,355 575,024 Expenses







Depreciation 33,364 32,029 129,561 140,798 Flight equipment impairment 115,000 — 115,000 — Interest expense 26,472 29,935 103,292 137,133 Selling, general and administrative 8,489 9,131 30,902 35,304 Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables 1,000 — 4,000 — Loss (gain) on derivatives 1,714 (89) 1,648 2,720 Fair value loss on marketable securities 185 — 13,025 — Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 1,012 4,260 1,862 9,590 Maintenance and other costs 3,218 229 6,622 3,075 Total expenses 190,454 75,495 405,912 328,620 Net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (117,700) 78,759 (71,557) 246,404 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (10,664) 3,601 (4,132) 20,527 Net income (loss) $ (107,036) $ 75,158 $ (67,425) $ 225,877 Weighted average number of shares







- Basic 30,481,069 30,898,410 30,551,873 31,607,781 - Diluted 30,481,069 30,903,313 30,551,873 31,715,469 Earnings (loss) per share







- Basic $ (3.51) $ 2.43 $ (2.21) $ 7.15 - Diluted $ (3.51) $ 2.43 $ (2.21) $ 7.12

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)



Dec. 31, 2020 (Audited) Dec. 31,

2019

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,097 $ 285,565 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 29,432 52,738 Rent receivables, net 57,015 14,264 Investment in finance lease, net 10,396 11,639 Flight equipment held for sale, net — 144,119 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,529,428 2,720,000 Maintenance rights 279,124 290,958 Deferred tax asset, net 11,753 11,675 Fair value of derivative assets 2,085 4,824 Other assets, net 116,255 129,377 Total assets $ 3,167,585 $ 3,665,159 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,135 $ 22,746 Rentals received in advance 8,724 16,391 Payable to related parties 4,058 10,077 Security deposits 36,439 40,726 Maintenance payment liability, net 203,684 219,371 Unsecured borrowings, net 296,876 619,407 Secured borrowings, net 1,642,242 1,695,525 Deferred tax liability, net 51,366 57,935 Fair value of derivative liabilities 46,169 27,943 Other liabilities 70,896 76,761 Total liabilities 2,378,589 2,786,882 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 31 31 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 509,738 516,254 Retained earnings 312,967 380,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (33,740) (18,400) Total shareholders' equity 788,996 878,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,167,585 $ 3,665,159

Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Year ended Dec. 31,

2020 (Audited) 2019

(Audited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ (67,425) $ 225,877 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Gain on sale of aircraft (36,003) (97,323) Depreciation 129,561 140,798 Flight equipment impairment 115,000 — Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 7,717 9,906 Amortization of lease incentives and other items 4,621 6,152 Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables 4,000 — Fair value loss on marketable securities 13,025 — Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 1,862 9,590 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (4,296) 20,449 Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings (12,650) (47,890) Cash receipts from maintenance rights 2,725 4,637 Other 6,864 2,345 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (54,170) (10,668) Other assets 3,073 (2,160) Payable to related parties (6,019) 5,615 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 2,285 4,842 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 110,170 272,170 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Purchase of flight equipment (74,940) (319,995) Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 187,154 824,116 Payments for aircraft improvement (17,362) (8,085) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (521) (2,110) Purchase of marketable securities — (10,481) Other (536) (2,059) Net cash flows provided by investing activities 93,795 481,386





Year ended Dec. 31,

2020

(Audited) 2019

(Audited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received 4,009 4,369 Security deposits returned (349) (4,617) Maintenance payment liability receipts 21,593 60,744 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (13,196) (22,567) Debt modification and extinguishment costs (230) (2,052) Debt issuance costs (3,312) (342) Repayment of unsecured borrowings (325,000) — Proceeds from secured borrowings 171,900 — Repayment of secured borrowings (229,786) (698,989) Shares repurchased (6,516) (32,871) Net cash flows used in financing activities (380,887) (696,325) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 148 (8) Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (176,774) 57,223 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 338,303 281,080 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 161,529 $ 338,303





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,097 $ 285,565 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 29,432 52,738 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 161,529 $ 338,303

















Fly Leasing Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Dec. 31, Year ended Dec. 31,

2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (107,036) $ 75,158 $ (67,425) $ 225,877 Adjustments:







Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 337 178 714 (271) Deferred income taxes (10,417) 4,486 (4,296) 20,449 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives 1,871 (2,794) 1,643 (176) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (115,245) $ 77,028 $ (69,364) $ 245,879 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 840,813 $ 838,525 869,649 774,145 Adjusted Return on Equity (54.8%) 36.7% (8.0%) 31.8%









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,481,069 30,903,313 30,551,873 31,715,149 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share $ (3.78) $ 2.49 $ (2.27) $ 7.75

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.

SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited

