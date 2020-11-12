Fly Leasing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Highlights
- Net loss of $8.1 million, $0.26 loss per share
- 2.1x net debt to equity
- $285.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at quarter end
- New $180.0 million five-year senior secured term loan closed in October
"Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by improved domestic air travel demand in the quarter and the recent news of successful vaccine trials, which we believe will drive a recovery in air travel demand in 2021," said Colm Barrington, Chief Executive Officer of FLY. "Total cash collected improved from the prior quarter and we have begun to receive repayment of some deferred rents. A number of our lessees have received government support, which is helping the airlines meet their payment obligations."
"To buttress the balance sheet, we recently raised a new $180 million term loan," said Barrington. "FLY continues to have a historically low debt to equity ratio, no orders for aircraft or other capital commitments and no significant near-term refinancing requirements. FLY also benefits from BBAM's decades of experience and expertise in navigating industry cycles, which is a truly invaluable resource at this time."
Financial Results
FLY is reporting a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.26 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $51.7 million, or $1.67 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily due to the non-recognition of revenue for certain lessees and no aircraft sales in the current quarter.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $39.6 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to net income of $150.7 million, or $4.72 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Loss was $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59.8 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $1.93 for the third quarter of 2019.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $45.9 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $168.9 million, or $5.28 per share, for the same period last year.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.
Financial Position
At September 30, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.5 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.0 billion. Total cash at September 30, 2020 was $307.5 million, of which $285.1 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $29.28. At September 30, 2020, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.1x, compared to 2.3x at December 31, 2019.
2020 Term Loan
On October 15, 2020, FLY closed a new $180 million Term Loan to be secured by 11 narrowbody aircraft. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.
Aircraft Portfolio
At September 30, 2020, FLY had 86 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 39 airlines in 24 countries. The table below does not include the engines.
|
Portfolio at
|
Sep. 30, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Number
|
% of Net
|
Number
|
% of Net
|
Airbus A320ceo Family
|
33
|
28%
|
34
|
28%
|
Airbus A320neo Family
|
1
|
2%
|
1
|
2%
|
Airbus A330
|
3
|
6%
|
3
|
6%
|
Boeing 737NG
|
40
|
37%
|
42
|
37%
|
Boeing 737 MAX
|
2
|
3%
|
2
|
3%
|
Boeing 757-SF
|
1
|
<1%
|
1
|
<1%
|
Boeing 777-LRF
|
2
|
10%
|
2
|
10%
|
Boeing 787
|
4
|
14%
|
4
|
14%
|
Total(1)
|
86
|
100%
|
89
|
100%
|
(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were
At September 30, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.3 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value. At September 30, 2020, FLY's portfolio had contracted annualized rental revenue of approximately $316 million.
Conference Call and Webcast
About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.
|
Fly Leasing Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|
Three months ended Sep. 30,
|
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
|
2020
|
2019
(Unaudited)
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2019
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
Operating lease rental revenue
|
$ 54,253
|
$ 96,084
|
$ 219,631
|
$ 302,520
|
End of lease income
|
6,320
|
—
|
8,974
|
30,387
|
Amortization of lease incentives
|
(1,017)
|
(1,402)
|
(2,334)
|
(4,353)
|
Amortization of lease discounts and other
|
(297)
|
24
|
(455)
|
27
|
Operating lease revenue
|
59,259
|
94,706
|
225,816
|
328,581
|
Finance lease revenue
|
137
|
153
|
423
|
469
|
Gain on sale of aircraft
|
—
|
38,934
|
31,717
|
82,632
|
Interest and other income
|
688
|
5,241
|
3,645
|
9,088
|
Total revenues
|
60,084
|
139,034
|
261,601
|
420,770
|
Expenses
|
Depreciation
|
32,589
|
33,881
|
96,197
|
108,769
|
Interest expense
|
24,381
|
33,580
|
76,820
|
107,198
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
7,656
|
8,013
|
22,413
|
26,173
|
Provision for uncollectible operating lease
|
1,000
|
—
|
3,000
|
—
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives
|
(638)
|
2,537
|
(66)
|
2,809
|
Fair value loss on marketable securities
|
2,345
|
—
|
12,840
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
1,620
|
850
|
5,330
|
Maintenance and other costs
|
1,188
|
623
|
3,404
|
2,846
|
Total expenses
|
68,521
|
80,254
|
215,458
|
253,125
|
Net income (loss) before provision (benefit)
|
(8,437)
|
58,780
|
46,143
|
167,645
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(370)
|
7,076
|
6,532
|
16,926
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (8,067)
|
$ 51,704
|
$ 39,611
|
$ 150,719
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
- Basic
|
30,481,069
|
30,873,297
|
30,575,646
|
31,846,836
|
- Diluted
|
30,481,069
|
30,987,394
|
30,575,646
|
31,954,204
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
- Basic
|
$ (0.26)
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 1.30
|
$ 4.73
|
- Diluted
|
$ (0.26)
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 1.30
|
$ 4.72
|
Fly Leasing Limited
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)
|
Sep. 30,
2020
(Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 285,124
|
$ 285,565
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
22,354
|
52,738
|
Rent receivables, net
|
57,075
|
14,264
|
Investment in finance lease, net
|
10,713
|
11,639
|
Flight equipment held for sale, net
|
—
|
144,119
|
Flight equipment held for operating lease, net
|
2,699,341
|
2,720,000
|
Maintenance rights
|
285,869
|
290,958
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
14,383
|
11,675
|
Fair value of derivative assets
|
4,183
|
4,824
|
Other assets, net
|
118,659
|
129,377
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,497,701
|
$ 3,665,159
|
Liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 29,080
|
$ 22,746
|
Rentals received in advance
|
9,847
|
16,391
|
Payable to related parties
|
3,763
|
10,077
|
Security deposits
|
38,934
|
40,726
|
Maintenance payment liability, net
|
203,499
|
219,371
|
Unsecured borrowings, net
|
620,713
|
619,407
|
Secured borrowings, net
|
1,509,449
|
1,695,525
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
64,011
|
57,935
|
Fair value of derivative liabilities
|
50,315
|
27,943
|
Other liabilities
|
75,460
|
76,761
|
Total liabilities
|
2,605,071
|
2,786,882
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized;
|
31
|
31
|
Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
509,738
|
516,254
|
Retained earnings
|
420,003
|
380,392
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
(37,142)
|
(18,400)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
892,630
|
878,277
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 3,497,701
|
$ 3,665,159
|
Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
|
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2019
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$ 39,611
|
$ 150,719
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by
|
Gain on sale of aircraft
|
(31,717)
|
(82,632)
|
Depreciation
|
96,197
|
108,769
|
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
|
5,484
|
7,786
|
Amortization of lease incentives and other items
|
3,026
|
4,843
|
Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables
|
3,000
|
—
|
Fair value loss on marketable securities
|
12,840
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
850
|
5,330
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
6,121
|
15,963
|
Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into
|
(2,487)
|
(26,145)
|
Cash receipts from maintenance rights
|
2,725
|
1,741
|
Other
|
(112)
|
5,121
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Rent receivables
|
(51,285)
|
(10,995)
|
Other assets
|
1,390
|
(5,280)
|
Payable to related parties
|
(6,314)
|
2,576
|
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|
7,806
|
12,468
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
87,135
|
190,264
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Purchase of flight equipment
|
(74,128)
|
(114,826)
|
Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net
|
160,271
|
651,488
|
Payments for aircraft improvement
|
(15,298)
|
(3,059)
|
Payments for lessor maintenance obligations
|
(357)
|
(1,843)
|
Purchase of equity certificates
|
—
|
(7,425)
|
Other
|
(1,540)
|
740
|
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
|
68,948
|
525,075
|
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Security deposits received
|
4,009
|
1,169
|
Security deposits returned
|
—
|
(1,546)
|
Maintenance payment liability receipts
|
17,359
|
48,631
|
Maintenance payment liability disbursements
|
(10,109)
|
(14,975)
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
(20)
|
(194)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(342)
|
Repayment of secured borrowings
|
(191,734)
|
(474,659)
|
Shares repurchased
|
(6,517)
|
(32,844)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
(187,012)
|
(474,760)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash
|
104
|
(55)
|
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash
|
(30,825)
|
240,524
|
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
338,303
|
281,080
|
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 307,478
|
$ 521,604
|
Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 285,124
|
$ 432,747
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
22,354
|
88,857
|
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 307,478
|
$ 521,604
|
Fly Leasing Limited
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|
Three months ended Sep. 30,
|
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2019
(Unaudited)
|
2020
(Unaudited)
|
2019
(Unaudited)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (8,067)
|
$ 51,704
|
$ 39,611
|
$ 150,719
|
Adjustments:
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
416
|
(345)
|
377
|
(449)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(642)
|
5,972
|
6,121
|
15,963
|
Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives
|
(722)
|
2,475
|
(228)
|
2,618
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (9,015)
|
$ 59,806
|
$ 45,881
|
$ 168,851
|
Average Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 895,369
|
$ 776,218
|
889,813
|
748,112
|
Adjusted Return on Equity
|
(4.0%)
|
30.8%
|
6.9%
|
30.1%
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
30,481,069
|
30,987,394
|
30,575,646
|
31,954,204
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ 1.93
|
$ 1.50
|
$ 5.28
FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.
FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.
