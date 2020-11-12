Fly Leasing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Net loss of $8.1 million , $0.26 loss per share

, loss per share 2.1x net debt to equity

$285.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at quarter end

of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at quarter end New $180.0 million five-year senior secured term loan closed in October

"Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by improved domestic air travel demand in the quarter and the recent news of successful vaccine trials, which we believe will drive a recovery in air travel demand in 2021," said Colm Barrington, Chief Executive Officer of FLY. "Total cash collected improved from the prior quarter and we have begun to receive repayment of some deferred rents. A number of our lessees have received government support, which is helping the airlines meet their payment obligations."

"To buttress the balance sheet, we recently raised a new $180 million term loan," said Barrington. "FLY continues to have a historically low debt to equity ratio, no orders for aircraft or other capital commitments and no significant near-term refinancing requirements. FLY also benefits from BBAM's decades of experience and expertise in navigating industry cycles, which is a truly invaluable resource at this time."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.26 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $51.7 million, or $1.67 per share, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily due to the non-recognition of revenue for certain lessees and no aircraft sales in the current quarter.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $39.6 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to net income of $150.7 million, or $4.72 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Loss was $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59.8 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $1.93 for the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $45.9 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $168.9 million, or $5.28 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At September 30, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.5 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.0 billion. Total cash at September 30, 2020 was $307.5 million, of which $285.1 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $29.28. At September 30, 2020, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.1x, compared to 2.3x at December 31, 2019.

2020 Term Loan

On October 15, 2020, FLY closed a new $180 million Term Loan to be secured by 11 narrowbody aircraft. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

Aircraft Portfolio

At September 30, 2020, FLY had 86 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 39 airlines in 24 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019



Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value

Airbus A320ceo Family 33 28% 34 28%

Airbus A320neo Family 1 2% 1 2%

Airbus A330 3 6% 3 6%

Boeing 737NG 40 37% 42 37%

Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3%

Boeing 757-SF 1 <1% 1 <1%

Boeing 777-LRF 2 10% 2 10%

Boeing 787 4 14% 4 14%

Total(1) 86 100% 89 100%

(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were

held for sale as of September 30, 2020.



At September 30, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.3 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value. At September 30, 2020, FLY's portfolio had contracted annualized rental revenue of approximately $316 million.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Sep. 30, Nine months ended Sep. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues







Operating lease rental revenue $ 54,253 $ 96,084 $ 219,631 $ 302,520 End of lease income 6,320 — 8,974 30,387 Amortization of lease incentives (1,017) (1,402) (2,334) (4,353) Amortization of lease discounts and other (297) 24 (455) 27 Operating lease revenue 59,259 94,706 225,816 328,581 Finance lease revenue 137 153 423 469 Gain on sale of aircraft — 38,934 31,717 82,632 Interest and other income 688 5,241 3,645 9,088 Total revenues 60,084 139,034 261,601 420,770 Expenses







Depreciation 32,589 33,881 96,197 108,769 Interest expense 24,381 33,580 76,820 107,198 Selling, general and administrative 7,656 8,013 22,413 26,173 Provision for uncollectible operating lease

receivables 1,000 — 3,000 — Loss (gain) on derivatives (638) 2,537 (66) 2,809 Fair value loss on marketable securities 2,345 — 12,840 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,620 850 5,330 Maintenance and other costs 1,188 623 3,404 2,846 Total expenses 68,521 80,254 215,458 253,125 Net income (loss) before provision (benefit)

for income taxes (8,437) 58,780 46,143 167,645 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (370) 7,076 6,532 16,926 Net income (loss) $ (8,067) $ 51,704 $ 39,611 $ 150,719 Weighted average number of shares







- Basic 30,481,069 30,873,297 30,575,646 31,846,836 - Diluted 30,481,069 30,987,394 30,575,646 31,954,204 Earnings (loss) per share







- Basic $ (0.26) $ 1.67 $ 1.30 $ 4.73 - Diluted $ (0.26) $ 1.67 $ 1.30 $ 4.72

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)







Sep. 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Dec. 31,

2019

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,124 $ 285,565 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 22,354 52,738 Rent receivables, net 57,075 14,264 Investment in finance lease, net 10,713 11,639 Flight equipment held for sale, net — 144,119 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,699,341 2,720,000 Maintenance rights 285,869 290,958 Deferred tax asset, net 14,383 11,675 Fair value of derivative assets 4,183 4,824 Other assets, net 118,659 129,377 Total assets $ 3,497,701 $ 3,665,159 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,080 $ 22,746 Rentals received in advance 9,847 16,391 Payable to related parties 3,763 10,077 Security deposits 38,934 40,726 Maintenance payment liability, net 203,499 219,371 Unsecured borrowings, net 620,713 619,407 Secured borrowings, net 1,509,449 1,695,525 Deferred tax liability, net 64,011 57,935 Fair value of derivative liabilities 50,315 27,943 Other liabilities 75,460 76,761 Total liabilities 2,605,071 2,786,882 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized;

30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 31 31 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 509,738 516,254 Retained earnings 420,003 380,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (37,142) (18,400) Total shareholders' equity 892,630 878,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,497,701 $ 3,665,159

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Nine months ended Sep. 30,

2020 (Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income $ 39,611 $ 150,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by

operating activities:



Gain on sale of aircraft (31,717) (82,632) Depreciation 96,197 108,769 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 5,484 7,786 Amortization of lease incentives and other items 3,026 4,843 Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables 3,000 — Fair value loss on marketable securities 12,840 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 850 5,330 Provision for deferred income taxes 6,121 15,963 Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into

earnings (2,487) (26,145) Cash receipts from maintenance rights 2,725 1,741 Other (112) 5,121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (51,285) (10,995) Other assets 1,390 (5,280) Payable to related parties (6,314) 2,576 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 7,806 12,468 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 87,135 190,264 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Purchase of flight equipment (74,128) (114,826) Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 160,271 651,488 Payments for aircraft improvement (15,298) (3,059) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (357) (1,843) Purchase of equity certificates — (7,425) Other (1,540) 740 Net cash flows provided by investing activities 68,948 525,075





Nine months ended Sep. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received 4,009 1,169 Security deposits returned — (1,546) Maintenance payment liability receipts 17,359 48,631 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (10,109) (14,975) Debt extinguishment costs (20) (194) Debt issuance costs — (342) Repayment of secured borrowings (191,734) (474,659) Shares repurchased (6,517) (32,844) Net cash flows used in financing activities (187,012) (474,760) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash

and cash equivalents 104 (55) Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (30,825) 240,524 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period 338,303 281,080 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 307,478 $ 521,604





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,124 $ 432,747 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 22,354 88,857 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 307,478 $ 521,604

















Fly Leasing Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Sep. 30, Nine months ended Sep. 30,

2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (8,067) $ 51,704 $ 39,611 $ 150,719 Adjustments:







Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 416 (345) 377 (449) Deferred income taxes (642) 5,972 6,121 15,963 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives (722) 2,475 (228) 2,618 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (9,015) $ 59,806 $ 45,881 $ 168,851 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 895,369 $ 776,218 889,813 748,112 Adjusted Return on Equity (4.0%) 30.8% 6.9% 30.1%









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,481,069 30,987,394 30,575,646 31,954,204 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share $ (0.30) $ 1.93 $ 1.50 $ 5.28

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.

