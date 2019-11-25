Fly Leasing Reprices and Extends 2012 Term Loan

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced it has repriced its $385 million Term Loan. The interest rate on the amended loan is LIBOR plus 1.75%, a 0.25% margin reduction. Additionally, the maturity has been extended by more than two years from February 2023 to August 2025. In conjunction with the extension, FLY paid a one-time fee of 0.25% OID to the lenders.

"FLY's strong upward trajectory, combined with its significant deleveraging and recent Standard & Poor's rating upgrade, created the momentum for the successful repricing of FLY's largest debt facility. We anticipate annual cash interest savings of nearly $1 million," said Colm Barrington, CEO of FLY. "We remain committed to reducing our borrowing costs while opportunistically extending debt maturities. FLY will continue to explore other opportunities to optimize its balance sheet and create value."

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

