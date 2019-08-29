Fly Leasing to Present at the Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference on September 4, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Colm Barrington, is scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank's 9th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at: https://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2019.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 180 days.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

