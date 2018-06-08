DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that it will release its second quarter earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Participants should dial +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 8075518. Please call at least five minutes early to allow for connection time.
A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.
About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.
Contact:
Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
ir@flyleasing.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fly-leasing-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-23-2018-300662139.html
SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited
Share this article