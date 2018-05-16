Fly Leasing's Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders

"The positive vote by AirAsia's shareholders was the final approval needed to complete the acquisition," said Colm Barrington, CEO of FLY. "The addition of these aircraft and engines will grow FLY's fleet significantly and will drive improved returns for our shareholders. We look forward to completing the transfer of the 34 aircraft and seven engines that comprise the initial part of the transaction by the end of the third quarter."

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance, including the expected benefits of the transactions described herein (the "AirAsia Transactions"). Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, including risks relating to the satisfaction of conditions to the closing of the AirAsia Transactions; risks relating to satisfaction of conditions to the financing of the AirAsia Transactions; risks relating to FLY's ability to obtain additional required financing for the AirAsia Transactions on favorable terms, or at all; the risk that expected benefits of the AirAsia Transactions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that business disruption resulting from the AirAsia Transactions may be greater than expected; and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

