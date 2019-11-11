flyadeal Selects RateGain for Tracking Real-time Airfares

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the #1 SaaS company for travel and hospitality, today announced that it had been selected by flyadeal, the low cost carrier owned by Saudia Arabian Airlines Corporation, for its advanced, real-time airfare price intelligence solution, AirGain.

As flyadeal looks to expand its operations beyond Saudi Arabia, the airline is looking to further extend it's revenue management insight which will help it stay abreast of the competition and gain market share. AirGain's on-demand airfare intelligence will help flyadeal position for growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, "As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opens doors to more countries and businesses, flyadeal will play a critical role in catering to the needs of these new guests and travellers. We at RateGain are extremely excited to be part of this journey with flyadeal and look forward to helping the revenue management team with the analysis and insights to make smarter and faster business decisions. We are honoured by the trust placed in us and look forward to contributing as a strategic partner in their growth story."

Mr. Sudeep Ghai, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer of flyadeal, added: "The team at flyadeal put insight at the centre of our connection to customers. As a new and modern airline, we sell most of our tickets online, and it is therefore important for us to understand the fares on offer to our customers through the digital medium. AirGain gives us the flexibility to understand our current market and prepare for growth."

AirGain is an innovative SaaS-based airfare pricing intelligence tool designed to improve and enhance the revenue and operational efficiency of the airline industry. The partnership with flyadeal is a demonstration of AirGain's success in inventing superior technology solutions to aid the growth of the airline industry.

About flyadeal:

flyadeal is a Saudi low-cost airline based at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. It is owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation. The airline began operation on 23 September 2017 and now serves 8 domestic destinations with 11 A320 CEOs. For more information, visit flyadeal's website at

www.flyadeal.com

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

Marketing Contact:

Ankit Chaturvedi

AVP-Marketing

SOURCE RateGain