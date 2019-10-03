flydubai becomes First Operator of Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 Split Scimitar® Winglets in the Middle East

"The Split Scimitar Winglet System aligns with flydubai's commitment: focusing on maximum efficiency of its fleet through sustainable solutions without impacting its aircraft availability," says Aviation Partners Boeing director of sales and marketing Christopher Stafford. "After a thorough evaluation of the Split Scimitar Winglet System, flydubai clearly recognized the enhanced performance and improvement to the operating economics of the Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 fleet."

Commenting on the introduction of the Split Scimitar Winglets, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "The Split Scimitar Winglets have been in use since 2013 and we have seen many airlines around the world benefit from this technology both financially and environmentally. Choosing to invest in the latest technologies and to retrofit our fleet is part of fulfilling our commitment to cost and operational efficiency and passing on the savings to our passengers."

The Split Scimitar Winglet modification reduces Boeing Next-Generation 737 block fuel consumption for flydubai by an additional 1.5% over the Blended Winglets. The Split Scimitar Winglet System will reduce flydubai's annual fuel requirements by more than 200,000 liters per aircraft, and their carbon dioxide emissions by over 510 tonnes per aircraft per year.

Since launching the Next-Generation Boeing 737 Split Scimitar Winglet program APB has taken orders and options for 2,300 systems, and over 1,200 aircraft are now operating with the technology. APB estimates that its products have reduced aircraft fuel consumption worldwide by over 10.0 billion gallons to-date thereby saving over 105 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

