flydubai inks deal with GE Aerospace for GEnx-1B engines and services to power its first widebody fleet

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Dubai-based carrier flydubai today announced a new order for 60 GEnx-1B engines to power flydubai's first widebody fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9. The agreement, signed at Dubai Airshow 2025, also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement to support the carrier's launch of long-haul operations.

This agreement underpins flydubai's growth strategy and the continued expansion of its network, enabling the airline to increase capacity on existing routes, and meet demand from a growing passenger base. Established in 2008, flydubai has grown significantly, and currently serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries; the airline is now adding long-haul destinations to its growing network.

The selection of GEnx-1B engines underscores flydubai's confidence in GE Aerospace's proven technology solutions, which offer best-in-class performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. Designed for robust performance and reliability, these are critical for the carrier's sustained growth in the region's unique operating environment.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "Over the years, flydubai has established itself as a key player in the aviation industry, driven by a vision to make travel more accessible and convenient through Dubai's global aviation hub. The performance and durability of our engines play an integral role in the success of our operations and fleet expansion plans, especially as we prepare to welcome the Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet in the coming years. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with GE Aerospace as we embark on the next chapter of growth."

"We are honored by flydubai's trust and confidence in GE Aerospace technology as the airline enters its next phase of growth," said Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace. "The GEnx engines will deliver reliability, efficiency and durability to power the airline's first widebody fleet. We are excited to help propel flydubai's expansion plans."

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated more than 70 million flight hours, and it stands as GE Aerospace's fastest-selling high-thrust engine to date, with more than 3,900 engines currently in service and backlog, including spare units. The GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently in operation. And like all GE Aerospace commercial engines, GEnx engines are certified to run on current sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.

GE Aerospace has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 40 years. To support the country's ambitious plans for the future of flight, GE Aerospace has a significant presence on the ground, with more than 240 employees; offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport Freezone; an On Wing Support Center in Dubai South; partnership engineering, testing, and MRO facilities across the country; and the Middle East Technology Center focused on solutions for the region's hot & harsh environment. GE Aerospace also announced a $50 million dollar investment in a new On Wing Support facility today.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 96 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 135 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 100 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 96 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 66 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

