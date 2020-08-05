Flyer Adds Brian Bleasdell as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyer, a leading provider of trading tools, connectivity and infrastructure for the wealth management industry, announced today that Brian Bleasdell has joined the firm's executive team as Chief Product Officer.

As Flyer extends its offering for wealth managers, Bleasdell will play a key role in defining product roadmaps and identifying how the firm can provide additional innovations for clients and partners. He will lead Flyer's trade and wealth management solutions suite, with a focus on enabling wealth management firms to more efficiently manage, rebalance and trade complex portfolios and rapidly implement investment solutions for their clients. Bleasdell is based out of Denver, Colorado and will report directly to Flyer's CEO, Brian Ross, who operates out of the firm's New York office.

"Flyer's trade management offerings for enterprises, RIAs and broker-dealers are unmatched, and their partnerships with the industry's top players have positioned them as a true industry leader," said Bleasdell. "I am confident we can leverage Flyer's existing innovations to build a more complete platform to provide advisors everything they need to streamline their trading activities, so they can deliver better, faster results to their clients."

Bleasdell has more than 20 years of experience developing technologies for the wealth management industry. Prior to joining Flyer, he spent 18 years serving in multiple capacities at Placemark Investments (which was acquired by Envestnet in 2014). Throughout his tenure at Placemark, he served in product management, program engineering, and investment platform design and development.

"At Flyer, we have our sights set on innovation, and we believe Brian will bring key insights necessary for us to take our offering to the next level," said Flyer CEO Brian Ross. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Flyer team, and we can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

About Flyer

Flyer is a leading provider of portfolio trading tools, connectivity, and infrastructure for the wealth management industry. Flyer automates the portfolio trade management lifecycle with Co-Pilot, an order management system, and the Flyer Trading Network, a multi-asset trading network. The platform unifies access to major custodians and brokers while providing intelligent Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) and Application Programming Interface (APIs) for managing portfolios, positions, orders, trades, and allocations.

SOURCE Flyer