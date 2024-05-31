Flyers Cocktail Company Announces Brand Evolution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyers Cocktail Co. announces an extensive brand evolution, including a new logo, website, and product design. The company has officially evolved to 'Flyers Cocktail Company' along with classifying their inaugural zero-proof cocktail line as Sparkling 'House THC Cocktails'.

The new brand identity embodies the company's mission of elevating life's moments with world class, non-alc beverages that blend function & flavor for a more connected experience. Also known as the world's most awarded hemp cocktail, the company's zero-proof Sparkling House THC Cocktails maintain unchanged flavor profiles but with a refreshed look for their ready-to-drink cans. These cocktails are offered in Margarita, Ol' Fashioned and Apéro Spritz (formerly referred to as their 'Spritz') flavors.

"This has been a record year of expansion and growth for us as a brand and continues to be so with the launch of our new look. Along with optimizing for shelf-presence, the innovation of our brand and landing site with subscription features will allow us to excel the process of welcoming and championing consumers seeking better alternatives to alcohol," says Lewie (Craig Lewis), Brooklyn based Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Company.

New York City based brand consulting agency, Safari Sundays, facilitated the branding and design process of the company's new look. The timing of this brand evolution comes on the heels of their triple-digit growth in their direct-to-consumer model, 280% revenue growth in the last nine months, an expanded beverage distribution network spanning nine states and a successful seed funding round with Delta Emerald Ventures. "Our new and enhanced brand serves as the vital next step in further establishing ourselves as one of the leading brands in the hemp beverage space," Lewis concludes.

The brand's new look can be viewed at drinkflyers.com and on social @drinkflyers.

About Flyers Cocktail Company

Flyers Cocktail Company provides sophisticated ways to enjoy nights out, happy hours and hangs without the need to compromise well-being to get a buzz. The brand believes in a world where consumers have access to safe and elevated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Co-Founded with Damon Gorrie, and created by world-class mixologist and James Beard nominee Ivy Mix, their zero-proof Sparkling House THC Cocktails bring world class flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from the classic Ol' Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Apéro Spritz, and vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail locations. Flyers Cocktail Company prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the world's most awarded hemp cocktails and one of the fastest growing THC beverages on the market.

Learn more about Flyers Cocktail Company at drinkflyers.com and on social @drinkflyers.

About Safari Sundays

Based in New York City, Safari Sundays is a consulting and marketing agency with expertise in branding, design, and innovation. Operating since 2005, the agency has provided services to Lays, Doritos, 7-Eleven, Slurpee, and more.

Learn more about Safari Sundays at safarisundays.com and on social @safarisundays.

