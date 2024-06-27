Flyers Cocktail Company Announces 'Sunset Spritz Hemp THC Cocktails'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyers Cocktail Company announces their 'Sunset Spritz Hemp THC Cocktails.' These Hemp THC cocktails are built from the brand's best seller 'Apéro Spritz' flavor, targeted for the outside summer occasion, including beaches, parks, rooftops, parties and backyards.

Flyers Cocktail Company's THC Sunset Spritz

Similar to the brand's Sparkling 'House THC Cocktails,' the 'Sunset Spritz' cocktails are zero proof, low sugar, 30 calories, made with real juice and are available in ready-to-drink 12oz cans. These cocktails are offered in Mango Guava, Grapefruit Lime and Watermelon Mint flavors, all including elevated notes of white wine flavor, delivering the complexity expected from the company. The San Francisco Ready-To-Drink Competition recently awarded the zero-proof cocktails with Gold and Silver medals. The flavor profiles were meticulously created over six months with Brooklyn-based James Beard nominee, Ivy Mix, known as Flyers 'Chief Flavor Officer.'

"Our House Apéro Spritz has always been a popular seller for us, so it was a no-brainer to further tap into that success with our 'Sunset Spritz' cocktails. Pairing these new flavors with our growing subscription and DTC service will excel our mission in serving the world's best zero-proof THC cocktails to customers across the US," says Lewie (Craig Lewis), Brooklyn based Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Company.

The timing of the 'Sunset Spritz' launch comes on the heels of their recent brand evolution in May, which included a new logo, website and product design. New York-based consulting agency, Safari Sundays, provided branding services for both the company's new look and for the 'Sunset Spritz' packaging. The latter incorporates a brighter color palette in an effort to honor both their flavor profiles and the summer occasion they are marketed towards.

The brand's 'Sunset Spritz Hemp THC Cocktails' can be purchased at drinkflyers.com

About Flyers Cocktail Company

Flyers Cocktail Company provides sophisticated ways to enjoy nights out, happy hours and hangs without the need to compromise well-being to get a buzz. The brand believes in a world where consumers have access to safe and elevated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Co-Founded with Damon Gorrie, and created by world-class mixologist and James Beard nominee Ivy Mix, their zero proof Sparkling House THC Cocktails bring world class flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from the classic Ol' Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Apéro Spritz, and vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail locations. Flyers Cocktail Company prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the world's most awarded hemp cocktails and one of the fastest growing THC beverages on the market.

Learn more about Flyers Cocktail Company at drinkflyers.com and on social @drinkflyers.

Press Contact:

Nicole Lewis, General Manager

[email protected]

About Safari Sundays

Based in New York City, Safari Sundays is a consulting and marketing agency with expertise in branding, design, and innovation. Operating since 2005, the agency has provided services to Lays, Doritos, 7-Eleven, Slurpee, and more.

Learn more about Safari Sundays at safarisundays.com and on social @safarisundays

SOURCE Flyers Cocktail Company