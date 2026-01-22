FlyersRights and seven safety experts demand immediate changes to the Boeing 787-9

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of last summer's catastrophic Boeing 787-9 crash that killed 260 people, the nation's largest airline passenger group is demanding immediate inspections and fixes for a dangerous design defect in the popular commercial jet.

FlyersRights revealed that, in November 2025, it formally called on the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration to order immediate 787 inspections for lavatory water leaks that could damage or short circuit critical electronics located below the lavatory. The unsolved Air India Flight 171 Boeing 787 crash occurred after power to both engines was mysteriously shut off during takeoff.

FlyersRights President Paul Hudson announced neither DOT Secretary Sean Duffy nor FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford had responded to the letter, which was co-signed by seven aviation safety experts.

Although the leak problem had been known for years, the FAA, in the aftermath of the crash, merely ordered inspections to be completed over the next five years, by 2030. Hudson and other safety advocates say that's clearly not soon enough.

"This is a serious safety concern that requires immediate corrective action," Hudson said. "We cannot wait five years merely hoping there's not another electrical failure aboard a packed Boeing 787-9."

Ed Pierson, Executive Director for the Foundation for Aviation Safety, stated he was "disgusted by the FAA proposed compliance time" and "all possible failure scenarios should be exhaustively investigated before blame is placed on Air India pilots" for the June 2025 787-9 crash.

In the U.S. alone, American and United Airlines operate about 140 Boeing 787-9s. Worldwide, airlines fly approximately 1200 of the widebody jets. The Air India crash was the 787-9's first fatal accident.

Seven air safety advocates joined FlyersRights in calling on the FAA and Boeing to launch an urgent review of water risks to the plane's electronics and to implement a permanent solution as soon as feasible. These advocates included:

Ed Pierson (Executive Director for the Foundation for Aviation Safety and former Senior Manager for Boeing's 737 factory)

Group Captain Ajit Agtey (former Chief Test Pilot, India Air Force)

Chris Witkowski (Director, Air Safety, Health and Security Department, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and member of the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (1991-2025))

Geoffrey Barrance (retired aeronautical and avionics safety engineer (1963-2002))

Captain Daniel Gellert (former airline pilot, test pilot, Aviation Safety Counselor, and FAA/NTSB-trained aircraft accident investigator)

Dr. Javier de Luis (aerospace engineer, MIT Lecturer on Aeronautics and Astronautics)

Chris Moore (engineer and father of Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash victim Danielle Moore)

For more information, contact Paul Hudson, President, FlyersRights at 410-940-8934 or [email protected]

