FlyersRights Submits Comments to DOT-DOJ Request for Information on Airline Competition

Higher Prices and Low Levels of Service Have Been Caused by Consolidation, Anti-Competitive Practices, and Barriers to Entry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyersRights submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to their Request for Information (RFI) on the state of competition within the aviation industry. This comprehensive review is an important step in evaluating how competition in the airline industry has continued to diminish and how pro-competition steps can be taken in the future.

The joint DOT-DOJ RFI seeks to gather information from stakeholders, including consumers, industry, experts, and others to assess the current state of competition in U.S. aviation. FlyersRights' comments address several key areas of concern, including market consolidation, barriers to entry, and other anti-competitive actions.

"The DOT and DOJ have not performed a comprehensive review of the effects of deregulation in the last 45 years," said Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights. "Our comments provide recommendations that promote a more competitive airline market that benefits consumers, competition, and small and new companies."

FlyersRights has long advocated for policies that prioritize competition, transparency, and consumer protections within the airline industry.

For more information on FlyersRights' comments and to read the full submission, visit https://www.regulations.gov/comment/ATR-2024-0001-0094

FlyersRights.org, established in 2007, is the largest airline passenger organization. It publishes a newsletter, operates a free hotline for airline passengers at 877- FLYERS-6, advocates for passenger rights and interests, and represents passengers on the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with air safety. FlyersRights.org, 800- 662-1859, 4411 Bee Ridge Road #274, Sarasota, FL 34233.

For more information, contact, Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights, 800-662-1859, [email protected]

SOURCE FlyersRights.org