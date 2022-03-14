FlyFlorida Expands Local Operations to Texas Under New FlyUSA Brand

Business jet use is up 40% in the U.S. this year, according to Morgan Stanley. FlyUSA now serves key markets throughout Texas, including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio. In Florida, the private jet charter brokerage serves airports in Ft. Lauderdale/West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota/Ft. Myers, St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Tampa. The company is poised for continued growth in 2022, with new markets in California, New York, and the Carolinas next on the list.

"Building on the success we have achieved over the past two years, FlyUSA will continue its commitment to delivering a local approach to business aviation, by elevating the customer experience while lowering costs and alleviating disruptions," said William Holtz, CEO and Co-founder, FlyUSA.

Florida is the busiest state for private charter jet travel, with Texas and California not far behind. FlyFlorida was founded two years ago by pilots and their families, bringing with them years of private aviation experience. Under its new brand, FlyUSA delivers the highest level of charter service at the best available prices, with more than 20,000 destinations served worldwide.

"We're excited about the current trends in the Private Aviation industry and are proud to have helped launch and grow FlyFlorida (now FlyUSA) from its inception," said Barry Shevlin, CEO, CAVU Capital. "Backing FlyUSA's expansion was an easy decision and we look forward to continuing our support of the company as it becomes an even more significant player in the Private Aviation industry."

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA, Inc.is a St. Petersburg based, private aviation firm founded in 2020. FlyUSA has taken a technology focused, asset light approach to delivering personalized private aviation solutions for both leisure and business travelers. To learn more about FlyUSA, visit www.flyusa.com.

About CAVU Capital

CAVU Capital is a private investment firm founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, FL. CAVU makes growth equity investments and takes an active role in helping management create and execute a plan to grow. For more information, visit www.cavucapital.com.

