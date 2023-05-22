FlyGuys and TrueLook Announce Partnership that will Revolutionize Jobsite Visibility in the Construction Industry

News provided by

FlyGuys

22 May, 2023, 11:46 ET

LAFAYETTE, La., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys today announced a new partnership with TrueLook that will revolutionize the construction industry by providing hassle-free jobsite visibility from a new angle. FlyGuys and TrueLook's partnership will combine FlyGuys' network of highly skilled drone pilots with TrueLook's innovative solutions. The resulting offering will include aerial photography and videography for project documentation and progress tracking to meet the specific needs of those in the construction industry.

Continue Reading
FlyGuys and TrueLook Announce Partnership that will Revolutionize Jobsite Visibility in the Construction Industry
FlyGuys and TrueLook Announce Partnership that will Revolutionize Jobsite Visibility in the Construction Industry

"With our nationwide network of drone pilots and TrueLook's innovative technology, we can provide construction teams with the tools they need to better manage their job sites, improve safety, and reduce costs," says Jessica Slaughter, National Account Manager of FlyGuys. "We are excited to provide the construction industry with a powerful total jobsite visibility solution at a cost-effective rate."

"TrueLook is an established leader in project documentation and monitoring," says TrueLook COO, Roger Yarrow. "Our advanced camera systems can be deployed all throughout customer job sites, but are mostly limited to the ground. Now, by partnering with FlyGuys, we are focused on expanding into another dimension — the sky. This partnership gives our customers eyes in, around, and above their project sites, offering unmatched visibility and control, which translates into increased efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. This exciting collaboration aligns with our mission of total jobsite visibility."

Construction companies nationwide will reap the benefits of this new partnership, including:

  • Aerial photography and videography
  • Site surveying
  • Real-time progress monitoring

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services provider that provides accurate data collection and deliverables to clients in various industries. TrueLook provides turnkey cameras with features designed to meet the needs of those in the construction industry like live viewing, unlimited custom time-lapses, and Intelligent Security.

About FlyGuys: FlyGuys is a leading nationwide network of experienced drone pilots offering various services, including aerial photography, videography, site surveying, and 3D mapping to clients in diverse industries. The company is focused on providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About TrueLook: TrueLook is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing how construction projects are monitored and managed. Their turnkey camera systems and intuitive platform, provide a comprehensive jobsite visibility solution that empowers construction professionals to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration. Their cutting-edge features, including live streaming, time-lapse creation, and Intelligent Security, offer unparalleled transparency and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle. Experience total jobsite visibility with TrueLook.

Whitney Savoie
FlyGuys
888-376-6965
[email protected]

SOURCE FlyGuys

Also from this source

FlyGuys Drone Services Hires Senior VP of Operations, DaCoda Bartels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.