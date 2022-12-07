FlyGuys Drone Services Hires Senior VP of Operations, DaCoda Bartels

Co-Founder of Aerobotics Energy Group has joined FlyGuys as Sr. VP of Operations

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services today announced that DaCoda Bartels has joined FlyGuys as Senior VP of Operations, effective November 14, 2022.

Bartels brings a decade of experience in drone technology and software to FlyGuys to help the company scale and capture more market share.

Bartels' additional experience that will benefit FlyGuys moving forward includes:

Co-Founding Aerobotics Energy Group in 2014 which was acquired by G.I.S as Aerobotics Drone Division in 2018

Licensed Commercial Helicopter Pilot since 2011

FAA Section 333 and FAA Part 107 Drone License since 2014

"FlyGuys is pioneering the standard for high-quality drone data capture at scale across the nation. As the newest member of the team, I will bring my decade of drone industry experience to help us align our strengths to continually improve our operations," says Bartel. "I am thrilled to join the team at a time when the company is setting aggressive expectations to gain additional market share. The work this team has already accomplished is impressive, and I am eager to see what we will be able to achieve together."

"We are lucky to have brought DaCoda on to our operations team. His knowledge and training in the drone industry will provide a great balance of education and experience as we build our platforms and expand our operations," says Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company that delivers aerial data collection solutions for commercial industries and public sector entities. Our geospatial experts and network of drone pilots are ready for deployment nationwide. We are committed to providing excellent client service and professional solutions. For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Savoie, VP of marketing, at [email protected].

Media Contact

Whitney Savoie

FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services

(888) 376-6965 / (337) 573 9434

[email protected]

