FlyGuys Drone Services Partners with LCP Media

FlyGuys Drone Services and LCP Media bring new heights to the nationwide real estate experience through digital marketing.

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys Drone Services and LCP Media announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will generate a unique real estate digital marketing experience, exponentially increasing property sales nationwide. Under the partnership, FlyGuys will provide additional drone pilots from their nationwide network to capture aerial photography and videography for LCP Media clients to create a personalized virtual marketing experience.

LCP Media

The agreement brings together two nationwide technology companies to capture aerial images to market nationwide commercial and multifamily properties, create a unique customer experience and generate property sales. FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services provider, and LCP Media is a national visual media technology company.

"We're excited about the LCP Media partnership with FlyGuys. Our innovative product offerings in the visual media space are a natural extension of FlyGuys' industry-leading drone services. We are very much looking forward to a successful partnership," says Nick Harter, LCP Media's Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

"LCP Media has done a beautiful job building out a world-class business that delivers 3D animation videos, virtual tours, property videos and photography to their clients worldwide. We at FlyGuys are thrilled to be partnering with LCP to be part of their work in delivering quality products and services to their clients," says Adam Zayor, FlyGuys' Founder and CEO.

Customers of LCP Media will be able to capture a new perspective of their property listings and show prospective buyers a personal view of the surrounding area through FlyGuys' proprietary drone software.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company that delivers aerial data collection solutions for many commercial industries and public sector entities. From RGB and Infrared to LiDAR and Multispectral sensors, we offer consistent quality data collection at standardized prices. Our geospatial experts and network of drone pilots are ready for deployment when and where you need us. We are committed to providing excellent client service and professional solutions to meet and exceed your expectations. For more information, please visit www.FlyGuys.com. For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Savoie, VP of marketing, at [email protected] or 337-573-9434.

About LCP

LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixel) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional photography and drone services, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service. Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.

SOURCE FlyGuys