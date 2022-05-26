FlyGuys Hires New VP of Sales to Grow Nationwide Client Relations

LAFAYETTE, La., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Service, a full-scale nationwide drone service company aiming to improve efficiency across multiple industries, announced today that David Johnson has been selected to join the team as Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Johnson will be responsible for all global sales, business development, strategic planning, pricing, and the company's ultimate profitability. Johnson will report to Adam Zayor, Fly Guys CEO.

"We are creating and ramping up our growth programs to ensure we provide our customers with the latest data capturing and management technology," said Zayor. "David is a seasoned business development and management professional who will immediately impact growth in multiple markets and industries."

David has over 20 years of experience in the industrial services industry. He has held various positions of increasing responsibilities, including Director of Business Development, General Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Protech Sales Manager, Enterprise Account Manager, and Strategic Account Manager. He received his Bachelor of Science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

About FlyGuys:

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company dedicated to providing high-quality aerial imaging data solutions for clients across various industries. Working within commercial and public sector industries, our mission is to make aerial data accessible and affordable for our clients, equipping them with ways to efficiently overcome challenges through informed decisions. From RGB and Infrared to LiDAR and Hyperspectral sensors, FlyGuys collects the data you need. Our geospatial experts and vast network of drone pilots stand ready to deploy when and where we are needed, using drones, helicopters, manned fixed-wing aircraft, and terrestrial collection methods to provide you with the resources you need at an affordable cost.

We are committed to providing the highest quality of professional solutions and client services to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Our team's experience and ability to adapt guarantee our ability to deliver on projects of any complexity.

