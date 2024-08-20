FlyGuys Introduces New Pilot Experience Department

New reality data capture department aims to enhance support, training, and development for drone pilots nationwide.

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys is excited to announce the launch of its Pilot Experience department, led by UAV industry expert Jerimiah Contreras. This new department is dedicated to enhancing the support, training, and development of its nationwide network of drone pilots, addressing industry challenges such as complex regulations and safety standards.

Contreras, Manager of Pilot Experience, emphasizes, "Pilots are the core of our organization. By investing in their success, we are investing in the future of FlyGuys and reality data capture."

FlyGuys

Key benefits of the Pilot Experience department include:

Enhanced Support: Dedicated processes to assist pilots throughout their journey with FlyGuys.

Dedicated processes to assist pilots throughout their journey with FlyGuys. Training and Development: Webinars, safety courses, and skill-building opportunities.

Webinars, safety courses, and skill-building opportunities. Operational Excellence: Upholding the highest safety standards for all missions.

This department will improve FlyGuys' overall efficiency by reducing errors, increasing pilot retention, fostering innovation, and ensuring high-quality data capture. FlyGuys remains committed to safety and compliance through strict adherence to regulations and ongoing pilot education.

For more information on FlyGuys or becoming a drone pilot, visit flyguys.com.

About FlyGuys: FlyGuys is the leading online marketplace for reality data capture, connecting data seekers with a nationwide network of skilled drone pilots. Leveraging advanced technology, FlyGuys delivers precise, reliable, and customizable data solutions that meet the evolving needs of data-driven industries. Committed to operational excellence, FlyGuys consistently exceeds customer expectations, ensuring accuracy, safety and efficiency in every mission.

For media inquiries, contact Whitney Savoie, V.P. of Marketing, at 3375739434 or [email protected].

SOURCE FlyGuys