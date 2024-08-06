FlyGuys Launches Innovative Two-Way Online Marketplace Software to Connect Reality Data Seekers with Data Capturers

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys, a leading nationwide reality data capture technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking software platform, which seamlessly connects reality data seekers with professional data capturers. This revolutionary online marketplace will transform how Reality Artificial Intelligence technology companies obtain high-quality reality data at the highest scale from data capturers locally in every geography across the United States.

The new software enables data seekers to easily place orders for specific data collection, get matched with a qualified drone pilot in their region, and receive quality data directly. The process streamlines efficiency and ensures that all data is accurate, timely, and tailored to meet each client's unique needs.

Key Features:

Two-Way Online Marketplace: Connecting data seekers with skilled drone pilots nationwide.

Connecting data seekers with skilled drone pilots nationwide. Seamless Process and Tracking: From scheduling and collection to quality assessment and data delivery.

From scheduling and collection to quality assessment and data delivery. Quality Assurance: Each data set undergoes rigorous quality control before reaching the client.

Each data set undergoes rigorous quality control before reaching the client. Customizable Customer Experience: Data seekers can choose their preferred level of engagement.

The pilot portal, an essential feature of the new software, notifies FlyGuys network data capturers of jobs in their area matching their qualifications. Pilots can accept or reject jobs, receive mission details, upload collected data, communicate with the FlyGuys team, and track assignments from acceptance to payment.

Heading up the launch of the software is newly appointed Senior Vice President of Product Kevin Jurica, a seasoned leader in product technology with a rich background in large-scale software deployments. Jurica's previous role at Syntex saw him spearheading the development of IMPACT Enterprise®, an enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Operational Excellence (OE) software product utilized by over a million users across over 100 countries. His extensive experience with top global corporations such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Chevron will be invaluable as FlyGuys aims to redefine the marketplace for data collection.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the FlyGuys team and lead the development of our innovative software platform," said Jurica. "This online marketplace is a game-changer, seamlessly and efficiently combining reality data seekers and data capturers. Our goal is to empower businesses with accurate, real-time data. I'm excited to be part of a company that prioritizes innovation and customer satisfaction, and I'm confident that our platform will redefine how industries across the nation access and utilize critical data."

"Our new software platform represents a significant leap forward in the way reality data seekers connect with skilled data capturers nationwide," said Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. "With Kevin Jurica leading this initiative, we're excited to see the transformative impact this online marketplace will have on industries locally everywhere. This platform will streamline data collection and set new standards for quality and efficiency. Jurica's expertise and proven track record in product technology make him the perfect leader for this endeavor."

FlyGuys is poised to make significant inroads in industries requiring precise and actionable data, backed by a robust network of skilled drone pilots and advanced technology that guarantees reliability and quality. With this new software, FlyGuys continues to provide innovative solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of Reality Artificial Intelligence businesses nationwide.

For more information about FlyGuys and the new software platform, please visit flyguys.com.

About FlyGuys: FlyGuys, the leading online marketplace for reality data capture, is committed to delivering a customer-centric service approach. They seamlessly connect data seekers with a nationwide network of trusted data providers, ensuring precision and consistent achievement of deployment goals in every mission. Committed to operational excellence, FlyGuys guarantees reliability and prompt responsiveness, delivering customizable data that exceeds customer expectations and meets all unique data needs.

For media inquiries, contact Whitney Savoie, V.P. of Marketing, at [email protected]

