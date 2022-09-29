FlyGuys Partners with Air Control Entech

FlyGuys partners with Scotland-based Air Control Entech to bring certified remote inspections to the fuel and petrochemical industry stateside.

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services and Air Control Entech announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will expand fuel and petrochemical inspection work to the US.

Air Control Entech

The agreement brings together a US-based drone services provider and a European leader in remote inspection technology to offer fuel and petrochemical inspection services in the United States. FlyGuys is a drone services provider with a nationwide drone pilot network, and Air Control Entech is a certified remote technology specialist that performs offshore fuel and petrochemical inspections.

David Johnson, Senior Vice President - Sales of FlyGuys, states: "The days of the old-fashioned inspections are over. Because of technological advancements, innovative service providers can deliver safer, more reliable, and more efficient inspections. With this partnership, we will be able to capitalize on the experience and technology of ACE and FlyGuys to deliver industry-leading data collection and reporting."

Customers of Air Control Entech will now be able to extend oil and gas inspection work to their United States counterparts.

Kieran Hope, Founder and COO of ACE, adds: "This partnership strengthens ACE's position in the remote inspection world by enabling our current and future technologies to be easily accessible for the US Market. We have spent the best part of a year finding the right partner to support our products and service in the US, and I am delighted to welcome David and the team to our journey of ACE as we expand our capabilities into foreign markets."

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company that delivers aerial data collection solutions for commercial industries and public sector entities. Our geospatial experts and network of drone pilots are ready for deployment nationwide. We are committed to providing excellent client service and professional solutions. For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Savoie, VP of marketing, at [email protected].

About Air Control Entech

Founded in 2016, ACE is a Scotland-based certified remote technology specialist, delivering solutions to many inspection challenges in the offshore energy space. For media inquiries, please contact Kieran Hope, co-founder, and COO of ACE, at [email protected].

