FlyHouse Continues to Revolutionize Private Aviation with Introduction of Industry-First FriendSharing Technology

New FriendShare payment option enables travelers to create travel communities and memories while sharing the cost of a FlyHouse charter

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyHouse , the company transforming how people experience private aviation, today announced the launch of FriendShare, a first-of-its-kind groundbreaking technology that enables a charterer to create their own travel communities and use a payment option that makes chartering a private jet more accessible than ever. More than a booking tool, FriendShare is about building communities, strengthening bonds, and creating unforgettable memories with friends, family, and colleagues.

How FriendShare Works

Through FriendShare, available on the app, anyone on the FlyHouse platform can create their own travel groups, invite others to join, and organize a private charter in less than 30 seconds -- all while sharing the cost of a trip with a group. No brokers. No waiting. Charterers simply scan, download, and book to begin a group journey that's about more than the destination.

FriendShare makes private jet travel feel as natural as planning a trip with friends or family through private or open groups:

Private Groups: Invite friends, family, or colleagues to join your charter. If a friend isn't yet on the FlyHouse platform, they receive an email to join and simply create a profile. The app then takes care of the logistics, so you can focus on the experience.

Invite friends, family, or colleagues to join your charter. If a friend isn't yet on the FlyHouse platform, they receive an email to join and simply create a profile. The app then takes care of the logistics, so you can focus on the experience. Public Groups: Share your trip with the wider FlyHouse community. Other users can browse, join, and become part of your journey. FlyHouse also creates public groups that allow anyone on the platform to browse and join.

"This isn't about selling seats—it's about creating accessible, shared experiences. Whether it's a 'Golf Weekend Group,' 'New York to Miami Adventure,' or 'F1 Race Getaway,' FriendShare allows travelers to organize trips around passions and milestones, turning flights into memories that last a lifetime and keep the payment seamless and transparent among the group," said Jack E. Lambert, CEO of FlyHouse. "With FriendShare, FlyHouse is redefining private aviation as a way to connect people. We're bringing clarity, community, and flexibility to an industry that has often felt impersonal. This is shared luxury, reimagined—not about the transaction, but about the memories made along the way."

The First Fully Integrated Private Aviation Marketplace That Strengthens Connections

Private aviation has long been seen as exclusive and distant. But FlyHouse flips the traditional aviation model on its head. Instead of focusing on exclusivity, FlyHouse thrives on community by connecting travelers directly with aircraft owners and operators through one seamless app. The more travelers who use the platform, the richer the network becomes—bringing together aircraft owners, operators, and passengers in a dynamic ecosystem that fosters connection and shared experiences.

FlyHouse has built the industry's first real-time marketplace that unites owners, operators, and travelers in one frictionless platform. With the FlyHouse app, users can:

Compare aircraft types instantly

Review quotes in real time

Book directly in as little as 30 seconds

FlyHouse delivers private aviation without barriers—fast, transparent, and designed for people who value experiences over transactions.

About FlyHouse

FlyHouse is disrupting private aviation by making it accessible, transparent, and community-driven, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and luxury. At the intersection of technology and service, FlyHouse connects travelers to aircraft owners and operators worldwide, offering instant booking, real-time availability, and a platform built for creating lifelong memories.

Learn more at www.goflyhouse.com

Download App! | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE FlyHouse