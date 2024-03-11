Flying Ace Straight Bourbon Stands in Support of United States Military, First Responders and Their Families

Michigan-Based Whiskey Company Pledges to Memorialize and Raise Awareness for Courageous Heroes

HOLLAND, Mich., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Ace , an American-made bourbon company, today announced an educational scholarship program with non-profit organization Folds of Honor , commemorating the sacrifices made by fallen or disabled American military personnel and first responders. Rooted in th e indomitable spirit of generations of American aviators who epitomized the ideals of courage and precision, Flying Ace embarks on this new partnership through educational scholarships, awareness campaigns and fundraising initiatives.

Folds of Honor has been a beacon of hope since its inception in 2007, having awarded over 52,000 scholarships and making a significant $244 million educational impact on the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military members. In 2022, Folds of Honor extended its support to include the families of first responders, furthering its mission to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the ultimate sacrifices made for the nation.

"We are proud to contribute to this noble cause by sponsoring four scholarships in 2024," said Ali Anderson, National Sales Director for Flying Ace. "This sponsorship reflects Flying Ace's dedication to giving back to our community and to ensuring the families who have sacrificed so much for our country receive the educational opportunities they deserve."

As part of the commitment to Folds of Honor, Flying Ace, a prominent brand in the CraftCo . portfolio of premium spirits, will raise awareness for this worthy cause at spirits retailers throughout the country, on social platforms and across media channels. Special point-of-sale materials, including bottle neckers, featuring the partnership logo, will be applied to all bourbon expressions of Flying Ace at over 450 retail locations beginning in April. These point-of-sale pieces will include a QR code, providing consumers with a convenient way to make donations to Folds of Honor via a dedicated landing page on the Flying Ace website. All funds generated from these consumer donations will benefit the charity directly. In addition, the brand served as the Liberty Sponsor for the non-profit's Inaugural Gala in Detroit on March 9, 2024, marking a significant moment in the partnership and showcasing the shared values of both organizations in the collective effort to create a positive impact.

"We are extremely appreciative for Flying Ace's support of our shared mission and pleased to join with them in making a meaningful impact through education together," said Lieutenant Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The team at Flying Ace understands the importance of an education and is committed to assisting those who need and deserve our help."

Flying Ace invites everyone to join in supporting Folds of Honor's mission and looks forward to a year of impactful initiatives that will make a lasting difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for the nation.

About Flying Ace:

Made for those who chart their own course. Flying Ace straight bourbon whiskey is inspired by generations of American aviators who melded a maverick spirit of adventure with a commitment to precision in their endeavors. Flying Ace produces small-batch, American-made bourbons that are blended using artful craftsmanship in Holland, Michigan. Their smooth and well-balanced flavor profiles pay tribute to Michigan's history of producing some of the finest aviators and airplanes in the world. Please visit https://flyingacespirits.com for additional information.

About Folds of Honor:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

SOURCE CraftCo.