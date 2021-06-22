Flying Embers Announces Nick Lundquist As Chief Sales Officer

VENTURA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Embers, a leader in beyond beer, Hard Kombucha and Hard Seltzer, has announced the addition of Nick Lundquist as Chief Sales Officer. Lundquist arrives at Flying Embers with over 25 years of extensive beverage industry experience, most notably 17 years with the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company where he held various roles in wholesaler management, built their National Account Team as Director of National Accounts, and as a result of best-in-class leadership and executional excellence, was promoted as the VP of Sales where he completed his tenure.

Lundquist will be responsible for managing and developing the company's robust sales force, developing and partnering with the wholesaler network, and leading the national retail execution strategy. He will be a key member of the Flying Embers leadership team, working closely with founder and CEO, Bill Moses, to disrupt the $600+ billion global beer market by catering to today's modern consumer with the most flavorful, functional products currently on the market.

A graduate of Humboldt State University, Lundquist began his career at NorCal Beverage Company working as a merchandiser and sales supervisor. He began his residency for Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., eventually serving as VP of Sales and a critical leader in driving four years of significant growth.

"Nick brings the highest level of sales expertise and industry-wide respect to our team, which will help us continue to cater to today's consumer and position Flying Embers as the leader in beyond beer and modern alcohol fermentation," said Bill Moses, Founder & CEO of Flying Embers.

"I am thrilled to join Bill and the Flying Embers family," adds Lundquist. "Bill is a visionary, and he is assembling an impressive team to help guide the company forward. I was immediately drawn to their team's drive, passion, and tenacity, not to mention their collective brain power. I knew instantly that this was a rocketship brand, and the kind of opportunity that I had been searching for."

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is on a mission to cultivate conscious living by changing the alcohol paradigm. In a 100-year-old wine cellar in Ojai, California, the company's founder had a vision to blend his passion for organic winemaking and the ancient alchemy of fermentation to create modern botanical brews. Today, the company handcrafts Hard Kombuchas, Hard Seltzers, and various beverage innovations. All of their bold and imaginative flavor combinations are fermented with organic ingredients, whole plant botanicals, superfruits and adaptogens. Launched in the midst of the 2017 Thomas Fires, and humbled by the experience that made them, Flying Embers donates a portion of proceeds to first responders. To learn more visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

