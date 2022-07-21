Flying Embers Launches a New Line of Organic Canned Cocktails

Coming at a time when consumers are looking for better-for-you, full-flavor RTDs in a market often riddled with sugar and additive-filled products, Flying Embers' 100% plant-based, organic drinks are aged in tequila and rum barrels to infuse authentic flavors, while allowing them to be naturally free of sugar without the industry-standard syrups, artificial flavors or colors often used to disguise a lack of quality.

"We recognized the need to reimagine what a canned cocktail could be. In theory it's great to envision a couple of shots of a spirit mixed with fresh juice in a can, but that's unfortunately not the reality. Many of the RTDs on the market positioning themselves as better-for-you are in fact full of syrups, colors, stabilizers and other junk because fresh cocktails simply do not hold up to being packaged." said Flying Embers Founder and CEO, Bill Moses. "We went back to our roots of working with plant-based ingredients and using our fermentation expertise to create the wildly delicious and complex flavors consumers are seeking, while being brewed to be better; naturally free of sugars and carbs."

Flying Embers' cocktail-style Mojito and Margarita inspired drinks are available for purchase in two unique six packs, offering three wildly delicious flavors of each variety. The 10% ABV Sparkling Margarita Variety Pack includes three exotic flavors - Classic Lime, Blood Orange Pomegranate and Strawberry Guava, while the 8% ABV Sparkling Mojito Variety pack includes three refreshing flavors of Lime, Watermelon and Mango.

"We are really proud of what we developed. Staying true to our core capability as fermenters and working with our best-in-class national beer distribution network, we are entering the exciting cocktail category by offering consumers something truly different and better, with superior ingredients, full nutritional transparency and with the right pack-price-variety mix." said Moses.

Initially, Flying Embers canned cocktails will be available at select retailers across California, Texas, Colorado and North Carolina, with plans to expand its distribution and retail partner footprint throughout the year. For more information on Flying Embers and to find a store near you, visit https://www.flyingembers.com/collections/cocktails and follow the brand on Instagram at @flyingembersbrew.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a premium beverage innovation platform focused on building organic alcohol brands made for the modern drinker. The company was founded in Ojai, California, with the vision of combining age-old fermentation techniques with modern science to create quality, craft drinks without compromise. The company brews its bold and imaginative hard kombuchas, hard seltzers and canned cocktails with plant-based ingredients; including botanicals, superfruits, and adaptogens. The brand was launched during the 2017 Thomas Fires, when flames threatened to destroy the founder's home and innovation lab. Today, Flying Embers donates 1% of all sales to firefighters, first responders, and the communities that they serve through their nonprofit organization, the Embers Foundation.

