Flying Eyes Optics Redefines Comfort: The World's First Truly Helmet- and Headset-Friendly Eyewear

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Eyes Optics, the Texas-based innovator behind patented eyewear for helmets and headsets, is changing how people experience comfort, performance, and clarity. Founded in 2013 with just one frame style designed specifically for pilots, the company has since grown dramatically—thanks to many thousands of happy customers sharing their experiences with friends and communities around the world.

From the range to the arena, the open road to the cockpit, Flying Eyes® eyewear provides unmatched comfort and clarity under helmets and headsets-engineered for the people who rely on gear that performs. Designed for performance, the Peregrine Titanium combines ultra-flexible, 1mm-thin Resilamide temples with strong, lightweight true titanium frame fronts to deliver uncompromising durability and comfort in any environment.

Today, Flying Eyes offers a full line of sunglasses and prescription eyewear engineered for anyone who wears helmets, headsets, or protective gear—whether they fly, ride, race, patrol, ski, or serve.

The Problem: Headgear and Traditional Eyewear Don't Mix

Anyone who's worn a helmet, headset, or protective headgear knows the pain—temples digging into the sides of the head, broken noise seals, or frames that simply won't fit. Flying Eyes solved this with a simple but revolutionary innovation: temples just 1 millimeter thin, made from aerospace-grade Resilamide™, a flexible polymer that slides effortlessly under headgear without pressure or distortion.

"Our eyewear was born out of necessity," said Dean Siracusa, Founder and CEO of Flying Eyes Optics. "As a pilot and rider myself, I wanted eyewear that worked with my gear—not against it. So we invented it. Flying Eyes are designed to disappear under helmets and headsets so you can focus on what you love doing, not on your eyewear."

Patented Innovation. Unmatched Comfort.

Every pair of Flying Eyes eyewear—sunglasses or prescription—features:

Patented 1mm-thin temples for pain-free comfort under helmets, headsets, or hearing protection.





Shatterproof, impact-resistant lenses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.





Non-polarized optical clarity for seeing cockpit instruments, digital displays, and surface details others might miss.





for seeing cockpit instruments, digital displays, and surface details others might miss. Virtually unbreakable frames, engineered for years of demanding use.

This combination of innovation, safety, and durability has made Flying Eyes a trusted brand across aviation, motorsports, public safety, and outdoor industries.

From the Cockpit to the Frontline

What started as a favorite among pilots has become essential gear for people across a wide range of fields, including:

Motorcyclists, racers, and motorsport drivers seeking long-lasting comfort under tight helmets.





Military, tactical, and law enforcement personnel requiring mission-ready eyewear that fits seamlessly with protective gear.





First responders and shooting sports enthusiasts who rely on reliable, safety-rated eyewear.





Equestrian riders, cyclists, and winter athletes who need clear, secure vision through long days in the elements.





who need clear, secure vision through long days in the elements. Hearing-aid users and industrial workers who finally have eyewear that fits without interference.

Across all these communities, Flying Eyes has grown through authentic word-of-mouth and real-world performance—customers often own multiple pairs and share their experiences enthusiastically.

Designed in Texas. Worn Worldwide.

The company's newest innovation, the Peregrine Titanium, combines aerospace-grade titanium frame fronts with Flying Eyes' patented ultra-thin Resilamide™ temples—offering luxury comfort built for endurance and precision. Like every model in the lineup, it's available in both sunglass and prescription versions, with customizable lenses and finishes to fit any lifestyle or mission.

"Whether you're flying, racing, skiing, riding, or serving on the front lines, Flying Eyes are built to keep up," added Siracusa. "Once you try them, you'll never go back to ordinary eyewear."

Availability

Flying Eyes sunglasses and prescription eyewear are available at www.FlyingEyesOptics.com and through select authorized retailers worldwide. Each pair is backed by a lifetime frame warranty and one-year scratch protection on lenses.

