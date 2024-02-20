FLYING HIGH: BIG BAND CANARIES WHO SOARED

Jazz at the Ballroom salutes the timeless artistry of iconic female jazz vocalists

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billie Holiday. Anita O'Day. Lena Horne. Peggy Lee. Rosemary Clooney. Ella Fitzgerald. It's an impressive, but not complete, list of great vocalists who took swinging jazz standards and added an allusive female perspective. Early in their careers, they were "canaries"—young women singing with the greatest big bands on the scene: the orchestras of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Gene Krupa, Benny Goodman, and others.

Under the artistic direction of jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton, the show debuts at Birdland East in Manhattan on March 8th - 10th, with additional performances planned throughout the year across America.
For the first time, nonprofit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) proudly announces the debut of "Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared." This extraordinary musical celebration is a tribute to the legendary women who shaped the jazz genre, showcasing their remarkable talent and the timeless classics that defined the era.

Under the skillful music direction of jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton, the performance takes the audience on a nostalgic journey through the golden age of jazz. The new show debuts during Women's History Month on Friday, March 8th at the world-famous Birdland East and runs through Sunday, March 10th. Additional dates scheduled throughout the year.

"Women's History Month is an ideal time to elevate the artistry of these women and educate others about their influence on music in general and the next generation of artists in particular," said Suzanne Waldowski, Founder, Jazz at the Ballroom. "We are targeting women's colleges and landmark venues and festivals. Beyond our New York premiere, we hope to present in historical spaces where the original jazz canaries themselves left their mark."

In tandem, Jazz at the Ballroom is releasing a Flying High album on May 4. Together they showcase many of the best musicians on the scene today including:

Carmen Bradford – Vocals
Jane Monheit – Vocals
Nicholas Payton – Trumpet
Wille Jones III – Drums
Lezlie Harrison – Vocals
Olivia Chindamo – Vocals
Charles Ruggiero – Drums
Mike Gurrola – Bass

Tickets are available now at https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/flying-high-2/

About Jazz at the Ballroom
Jazz at the Ballroom is a California-based non-profit that celebrates America's truly original music – classic jazz. They are dedicated to showcasing the greatest jazz artists in unique settings. Through their concert series, scholarship program, workshops and performances at schools, senior living centers, and hospitals, JATB works to enhance the appreciation of jazz in the larger community. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom  Instagram: @jazzattheballroom

