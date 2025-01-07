Flying Lion Announces over 50,000 Drone as First Responder (DFR) Flights Flown

First Drone Service Provider in World to Reach this Major DFR Milestone

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone service provider, Flying Lion, Inc., is proud to announce a major Drone as First Responder (DFR) milestone when the organization reached 55,773 DFR flights by the end of 2024 – of which over 35,000 were flown Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS.) DFR programs enable the immediate dispatch of a drone from a fixed location in response to a 911 call for real-time aerial situational awareness in advance of and to support ground units to enhance community and first responder safety.

Flying Lion VP, Steven Katz, and Los Angeles Area Manager, Hiroyuki Murakami, coordinate installation of a drone-in-a-box solution. Barry Brennan, Flying Lion President & Founder, provides Drone as First Responder (DFR) Tactics Training to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The first DFR program was started by the Chula Vista Police Department in 2018, and DFR programs have expanded to over 30 communities nationwide. With drones arriving on-scene 74% of the time before ground units arrive, these DFR programs are helping both small and large municipalities keep their communities and first responders safer.

"DFR programs save lives!" said Chief Charles Werner, founder of DRONERESPONDERS, "Flying Lion is a true leader in the DFR space, not only advocating for DFR adoption nationally but also working with individual communities to develop their own DFR programs."

Supporting over half of the DFR Programs nationwide, Flying Lion is proud to partner with the following leading DFR vendors for both operations and training: AirData UAV, Airspace Link, Axon Air, AVSS, BRINC Drones, DJI, DroneSense, Flock Aerodome, Hextronics, MatrixSpace, Motorola CAPE, Nokia Drone Networks, Skydio, TruWeather Solutions, uAvionix, and VOTIX.

"We expect DFR programs will more than double in 2025 – and we're well positioned to provide the FAA Regulatory services for BVLOS approvals along with DFR consulting, DFR Tactics Training, and operational expertise," said Barry Brennan, Flying Lion President & Founder. "We're proud to partner with the leading DFR software and hardware providers who built the enabling technology – these DFR programs are keeping community members, first responders, and even suspects safer every day."

Flying Lion is committed to supporting DFR programs through FAA regulatory consulting, training, staffing, dock installation & maintenance, and equipment leasing – all of which are needed to enable communities to develop, implement, and support their own tailored DFR program.

About Flying Lion

Flying Lion, Inc. (FLI) is a drone service provider to Law Enforcement, Public Safety Agencies and Municipalities. Founded in 2014, Flying Lion provides on-demand drone air support, FAA regulatory consulting, training, staffing, dock installation & maintenance, and equipment leasing with a specialty in Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations. Flying Lion has conducted over 55,700 DFR missions of which over 35,000 were conducted Beyond Visual Line of Site (BVLOS).

To learn more, visit flyinglioninc.com.

Contacts :

Flying Lion

Steven Katz – VP (Media Contact)

[email protected]

P: +1 (310) 702-8147

Flying Lion

Barry Brennan – President & Founder

[email protected]

P: +1 (310) 722-1550

Follow us:

LinkedIn: @flyinglioninc

SOURCE Flying Lion