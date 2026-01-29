Flying Tulip Announces Additional Institutional Investors

Amber Group, Fasanara Digital, and Paper Ventures join Flying Tulip's previously disclosed institutional backers

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Tulip, a full‑stack onchain exchange, today announced additional institutional participation from Amber Group, Fasanara Digital, and Paper Ventures.

These new participants join Flying Tulip's previously disclosed cohort of institutional backers, including CoinFund, Lemniscap, FalconX, Nascent, Selini, Susquehanna Crypto, and others. For the prior funding announcement and a full list of participants, see: https://blog.flyingtulip.com/flying-tulip-raises-200m/

"This reflects continued institutional interest in verifiable onchain market structure where risk, reserves, and incentives are observable rather than assumed," said Andre Cronje, founder of Flying Tulip.

Flying Tulip is building an onchain financial marketplace that unifies spot trading, derivatives, credit, a native stablecoin (ftUSD), and onchain insurance within a single cross‑margin system designed for capital efficiency and transparent risk management.

Onchain redemption right ("Perpetual PUT")

A core feature of Flying Tulip's Capital Allocation is an onchain redemption right ("Perpetual PUT") issued to primary-sale participants.

In plain terms: eligible participants can burn $FT and redeem up to their original principal, in the same asset contributed, subject to onchain reserves and protocol parameters. Redemptions are programmatically settled from a segregated onchain reserve seeded from contributed capital. This design is intended to provide downside protection while preserving upside exposure.

Learn more: https://docs.flyingtulip.com/capital-allocation/

Built for transparent risk management

Flying Tulip's approach emphasizes auditable controls and clear system constraints:

Onchain settlement for redemption and position management

for redemption and position management Segregated redemption reserve for primary-sale participants

for primary-sale participants Safety rails designed to limit abnormal outflows, including a Circuit Breaker rate‑limit mechanism

Circuit Breaker docs: https://docs.flyingtulip.com/risks/circuit-breaker/

About Flying Tulip

Flying Tulip is an onchain financial marketplace that unifies spot, derivatives, credit, and risk transfer in a capital‑efficient, cross‑margin system. The platform is built for transparent risk management and long‑term sustainability. Learn more at https://flyingtulip.com

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or tokens in any jurisdiction. Participation in any token distribution (if applicable) may be subject to eligibility checks and jurisdictional restrictions. Digital assets involve risk, including the possible loss of value.

Any redemption right described is programmatic, subject to onchain reserves and protocol parameters, and may be rate‑limited in certain conditions. It is not a deposit, not insured, and not a guarantee. This release may contain forward‑looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Official addresses and announcements will be published only via Flying Tulip's official channels and website.

SOURCE Flying Tulip