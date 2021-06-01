Flying with Pride: United, Chase and Visa Join Forces in Support of LGBTQ+ Equality

"This Pride Month, United is celebrating our year-round mission of advocating and supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and customers by spotlighting organizations that share our commitment for uplifting the LGBTQ+ community," said Suzi Cabo, United's managing director, global community engagement. "We're proud to partner with Chase and Visa to offer our valued United Visa Cardmembers a special opportunity to give back and earn rewards from us for their contributions."

Customers will receive five total miles per dollar donated from the following cards: United GatewaySM Visa Card, UnitedSM Explorer Visa Card, United QuestSM Visa Card, United ClubSM Infinite Visa Card, United ClubSM Visa Card, UnitedSM Business Visa Card and United ClubSM Business Visa.

United has an ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ equality which includes a proud history of firsts. United was the first U.S. airline to fully recognize domestic partnerships in 1999 and the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all its booking channels. United also was the first public company to be inducted into Pride Live's Stonewall Ambassador program in recognition of the airline's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality in 2019. Through EQUAL, the airline's LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, more than 2,600 members work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, working with members and leaders companywide to develop ways to deliver resources, education and advocacy.

This year, EQUAL designed United branded Pride merchandise including a special edition enamel pin. Proceeds from sales of the pin will be donated to Togetheride, the virtual AIDS/LifeCycle event supporting San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The pin and other Pride items are available in the United Shop.

"To celebrate Pride Month, we wanted to reward cardmembers who donate to organizations that serve and advocate for our LBGT+ employees, cardmembers and their families: The Trevor Project, The Human Rights Campaign, and StartOut," said Brad Baumoel, global head of LGBT+ Affairs for JPMorgan Chase. "We are thrilled to join Visa and United to offer miles for donations that support the LBGT+ community."

"Visa believes economies that include everyone, everywhere uplift everyone, everywhere," said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president and head of North America merchant sales and acquiring at Visa. "We are committed to using the power of our network to support the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse populations in their recovery from the global pandemic and beyond. Driving engagement through strategic partnerships is an important part of our strategy to help local communities recover and thrive."

To learn more or to donate to these organizations, customers can visit united.com/pride2021, About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

