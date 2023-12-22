FlyMeOut Launches Exclusive Member-Hosted New Year's Trips to Global Destinations

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyMeOut, the pioneering social travel platform, is taking the travel experience to new heights this New Year's Eve with an exclusive series of member-hosted trips. These unique getaways to Aspen, St. Barths, Tulum, Cabo, and Las Vegas are tailored for the adventurous, the discerning, and the sociable.

The FlyMeOut App Product Demonstration

FlyMeOut's platform is renowned for its selective membership, consisting of influential individuals from various professional backgrounds, including corporate executives, professional athletes, and renowned influencers. This New Year's, our members are not just travelers but hosts to some of the most anticipated trips of the year.

"In the spirit of community and exclusivity, FlyMeOut is excited to offer these unique travel experiences," said Zach Latos, CEO and Founder of FlyMeOut. "Our members are hosting trips to some of the most coveted New Year's destinations in the world. From the snowy slopes of Aspen to the vibrant festival of Day Zero in Tulum, the luxurious escapes of Cabo, and the chic allure of St. Barths, each trip promises to be as unique as our members themselves."

The Aspen trip offers a blend of winter sports and après-ski activities, while Tulum will see members immerse in the cultural and musical vibrancy of the Day Zero Festival. In Cabo, relaxation and luxury take center stage, and St. Barths promises an unmatched New Year's celebration in a paradise setting.

These trips underscore FlyMeOut's commitment to redefining travel - combining the thrill of discovering new destinations with the joy of making new connections. The platform's emphasis on safety, exclusivity, and a shared sense of adventure sets it apart in the travel industry.

"As we expand our offerings, we remain focused on creating memorable, unique experiences that resonate with our members," added Latos. "Our goal is to transform travel into an opportunity for creating lasting connections and unforgettable stories."

To learn more about FlyMeOut and these exclusive New Year's trips, visit https://apps.apple.com/in/app/flymeout/id6450018140 or contact [email protected].

About FlyMeOut:

FlyMeOut is an invite-only social travel platform that connects like-minded individuals for unique travel experiences. With a focus on exclusivity and community, FlyMeOut offers a new way to explore the world, combining the ease of travel planning with the thrill of social discovery.

Media Contact:

Ansley Hampton

646-302-6685

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyMeOut