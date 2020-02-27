Flynn Global Search (FGS) Launches Cross-Border Search Practice

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flynn Global Search, (FGS), today launched a new cross-border search practice for the EMEA market. The new offering leverages the firm's 30 years of executive search experience while delivering a cross-border practice that eliminates the inefficiencies of bureaucratic large search firms.

FGS understands that in the real-time digital economy of 2020, clients require fast, personal service. US-based companies need a search firm that can expedite service across US/European time zones. Success is also dependent on delivering a candidate who can blend EMEA domain expertise with a comprehensive grasp of US business cultures and norms.

"If you need to land the right person to drive EMEA business this year, you can't afford to be delayed by bureaucracy and process," said Brian Flynn, Managing Partner, Flynn Global Search. "You need an experienced pro who can simplify your cross-border searches and can make the difference between a successful and failed EMEA search."

To find out more about the key reasons EMEA searches succeed or fail, visit www.flynnglobalsearch.com/cross-border-search. For more information on Flynn Global Search visit www.flynnglobalsearch.com or call +1-781-556-1070.

