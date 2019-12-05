Flynn Restaurant Group Satisfies Employees' Financial Need With Innovative DailyPay Benefit

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages , today announced a partnership with Flynn Restaurant Group, the parent company of Applebees, Arby's, Panera and many other popular restaurants. Through this partnership, Flynn Restaurant Group has made DailyPay available to more than 48,000 employees across the United States. Flynn Restaurant Group employees now have the flexibility to make secure, instant transfers of their unpaid earnings whenever and wherever they need them.

Like many other companies in the QSR and casual dining space, Flynn Restaurant Group was looking to attract and retain great talent in a highly competitive landscape. Additionally, the company wanted to continue to innovate their benefits offerings and perks to show appreciation for their existing workforce. Flynn Restaurant Group specifically chose DailyPay due to DailyPay's deep knowledge of payroll and systems in general, which proved to be a big value add, DailyPay had the ability to set up this program in the most efficient way possible, and DailyPay understands the restaurant space and many of the challenges the industry faces. Since they've rolled out the benefit, Flynn Restaurant Group has experienced a high employee adoption rate, with a great deal of exciting buzz around this new offering.

"We are really excited to be able to offer this benefit to our employees and pleased to report the initial response has been very positive," said Betsy Mercado, VP of HR Flynn Restaurant Group. "We are optimistic that the success of this offering will continue and we hope that introducing this perk shows our employees how deeply we value every single one of them."

With DailyPay, employees can transfer their accrued but unpaid wages to any bank account, pay card or debit card, prior to their next payday. Employees can also track their accumulated earnings during each pay period using the available balance feature. In this way, DailyPay provides Flynn Restaurant Group's employees with a safeguard against unexpected expenses, and an incentive to work scheduled and additional shifts to increase their available, earned balance.

"Flynn Restaurant Group's decision to begin offering a daily pay benefit demonstrates a genuine understanding of the financial needs of their workforce, and a willingness to provide a means for them to feel more financially secure and empowered," said DailyPay's CEO, Jason Lee.

DailyPay is the only instant pay technology that is fully compliant in all 50 states and can be implemented at no cost to businesses that choose to offer it.

To learn more about offering a daily pay benefit to your employees, schedule a time to talk about how DailyPay can help your business .

About DailyPay

DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages, works across a wide range of industries, including quick service restaurants, hospitality, retail, healthcare and other services. One in six Americans now has access to DailyPay through our trusted payroll service partners, including ADP, Paycor, Alight, SmartLinx, Netspend and other HR and payroll technology providers, who offer the daily pay product to their customers. With DailyPay, employees can pay bills on time and avoid late fees, helping them to reach their financial goals. Companies have reported that DailyPay increases employee engagement and retention and helps to support recruitment. DailyPay is backed by leading venture capital firms and world-class strategic investors. The company is headquartered in New York.

For more information about DailyPay, visit dailypay.com or follow @DailyPay on Twitter.

About Flynn Restaurant Group

Founded by Chairman and CEO Greg Flynn in 1999, Flynn Restaurant Group LP is the largest franchise operator, and one of the top 20 largest foodservice companies of any kind, in the United States. Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates 460 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants, 386 Arby's restaurants, 280 Taco Bell and related Yum! Brand restaurants, and 135 Panera Bread bakery-cafes across 33 states, generating $2.3 billion in sales and employing approximately 50,000 people.

