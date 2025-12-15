FlyQuest Picks Up Legendary Player SonicFox

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyQuest, a leading force in esports and gaming culture, is proud to announce the signing of Dominique "SonicFox" McLean, one of the most dominant, decorated, and influential competitors in fighting game history.

SonicFox joins FlyQuest

SonicFox is a generational talent whose career has shaped an entire era of the FGC. A multi title world champion across numerous game titles, they have defined competitive excellence through versatility, creativity, and fearless play. Their ability to master new titles at incredible speed, shift metas, and deliver in the biggest moments has earned them recognition as one of the greatest fighting game players of all time. With the rise of 2XKO and a new era of competition on the horizon, we are especially excited for SonicFox's future in this title and the impact they will undoubtedly have as the scene develops.

"To me, SonicFox is the living and breathing personification of the values that we look for among our competitors. Sonic is the kind of person who elevates culture, pushes boundaries, and is a highly individualistic competitor. Aside from competitive achievement, which they have more than a wealth of, SonicFox in my eyes is the kind of competitor that we as fans feel a sense of gravity to. Their energy, charisma, impact on the community, and ability to find their own path through competition is everything. We are trying to build a dynasty at FlyQuest." - Kevin "PewPewU" Toy, FlyQuest Esports Project Manager

"With FlyQuest, I'm looking to aim for even higher than the sky. Limits are meant to be broken after all." said SonicFox.

SonicFox is not just a champion but a storyteller and entertainer. Their streams and community presence reflect the same joy, creativity, and passion that define their gameplay. Whether breaking down high level sets, exploring new titles, or sharing behind-the-scenes moments, they blend world-class performance with content that feels genuine to the community they have built.

"When we first entered into the FGC in 2023, we could never have anticipated the unprecedented the success the program could have found - Multiple EVO championships, our SFL team competing in Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, and so many trophy lifts.

We've always been on the lookout for someone who can raise the bar and help continue this FlyQuest FGC dynasty - SonicFox is a legend of the scene and a multigame phenom, so bringing them into the fold has been a priority since day 1. Fittingly, SonicFox is our first new fighting game player since our entrance into the space - I feel proud that they've trusted us to come on board, and look forward to the new heights we can reach together!" - Christopher Smith, FlyQuest President & Chief Gaming Officer

Starting now, SonicFox will represent FlyQuest across major tournaments, collaborative streams, creator activations, and community events. Fans can expect electrifying gameplay, standout content, and the unmistakable personality that has made SonicFox one of the most iconic figures in the FGC.

About SonicFox

SonicFox is one of the most accomplished and recognizable players in fighting game history, known for combining extraordinary competitive talent with a bold, creative presence that has shaped the modern FGC. They are a multi title world champion across series like Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Skullgirls, and are celebrated for mastering new games with unmatched speed and style. Beyond competition, SonicFox is a vibrant creator whose streams, commentary, and community engagement reflect the same authenticity and joy that define their gameplay. They have built a legacy as a competitor, entertainer, and cultural figure who continues to inspire players across the world.

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest is a premier North American multi-title esports organization, founded on January 6, 2017. Owned by the Viola family, who also own the NHL's Florida Panthers, FlyQuest has built a reputation not only for competitive excellence but also for its values-driven approach to gaming. With a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and performance, FlyQuest is on a mission to make the gaming space better than we found it.

