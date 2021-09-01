FLYR Labs Acquires Faredirect and xCheck to Amplify Its Revenue Management Solutions for Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLYR Labs, the software pioneer of the Revenue Operating System™ for airlines and major transportation companies, announced that it has acquired Faredirect and xCheck. The acquisition of these two technology companies brings advanced ancillary revenue and airfare marketing software to FLYR's existing AI-powered revenue optimization and decision support platform.

FLYR's Revenue Operating System™ is a purpose-built software platform that leverages deep learning technology, a cutting-edge form of Artificial Intelligence, to produce measurable increases in revenue and passenger loads for its customers. Its data-driven technology further delivers more accurate forecasting, enabling smarter decisions across airline commercial functions.

"Airlines deserve a comprehensive software solution to help maximize their commercial performance across all their products and across all market conditions," said Alex Mans, CEO and founder of FLYR Labs. "The acquisition of Faredirect and xCheck expands our suite of revenue management solutions and brings us further industry experience to help customers optimize for total revenue across their products."

Faredirect's technology combines multiple data sources to produce revenue-maximizing strategies for ancillary offerings, such as personalized seat, meal, and baggage offerings. Through this acquisition, FLYR combines ancillary revenue management with flight revenue management in one integrated system, a capability particularly relevant to low cost airlines.

"Joining FLYR Labs enables us to rapidly scale ancillary revenue optimization capabilities," said Niels Colémont, Co-Founder and CEO of Faredirect. "Becoming part of FLYR, we can offer a streamlined revenue optimization system, a need expressed by many airlines globally."

xCheck software includes marketing technology tools that expand fare visibility across channels and drive demand. With the xCheck product mix, FLYR can analyze flight price and type, sale messaging, and other market factors to efficiently deliver relevant marketing information to websites, advertisements, and emails.

"FLYR is the perfect home for xCheck. Like FLYR, our success has been based on our passion and commitment to building products that make airlines more commercially successful," said Tim Underwood, Founder and CEO of xCheck. "Our ability to bring revenue management and airline marketing closer together is one that every airline can benefit from."

About FLYR Labs

Headquartered in San Francisco, FLYR Labs is a technology company that provides its Cirrus Revenue Operating System™ to enable critical commercial decision-making, including forecasting and pricing. By leveraging deep learning technology, a cutting-edge form of Artificial Intelligence, FLYR provides a single source of truth for critical data and forecasts that empower companies to optimize pricing and enhance effectiveness across commercial teams. To learn more about FLYR, visit https://flyrlabs.com

SOURCE FLYR Labs

Related Links

https://flyrlabs.com

