LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyStayGo, is a private premier travel membership site that offers wholesale hotel rates with prices frequently lower than those of other major travel sites. As part of the second-anniversary celebration, we are offering our membership subscription for $5 through June! A 75% savings with the cost usually more than made up after the discount of a single night's booking. Just enter the promo of FLYSTAYGO to redeem this limited-time offer. https://flystaygo.com/pro/#/register?promo=FLYSTAYGO

FlyStayGo Celebrates its Second Anniversary by Offering Super Deals on Travel Just as COVID Restrictions Relax. Its members enjoy additional discounts with opaque pricing on hotels from around the world. We are offering our membership subscription for $5 through June! A 75% savings with the cost usually more than made up after the discount of a single night's booking. Enter the promo of FLYSTAYGO to redeem this limited-time offer. https://flystaygo.com/pro/#/register?promo=FLYSTAYGO

"It's been an unprecedented time, and like you, we are ready and excited to travel again. So we are celebrating the return of travel post-COVID and two years in business with a gift to those who are keen to start traveling. We offer highly discounted, private hotel rates, only available to our FlyStayGo members. We believe you should never pay retail for your next stay." says founder Vince Valenti.

Airlines lost 55% of their revenue from 2019 levels during the pandemic, and hotels were at a 50% decline. All told a $2.7 trillion reduction for travel and tourism in 2020. After a tumultuous year, a recent survey conducted by IPX 1031 this year found hope that 48% of Americans are optimistic about traveling again with an average travel budget of $2,470. Even with this good sign, travelers are looking to stretch their budget. FlyStayGo fills a niche of price-conscious travelers looking for the best deals they can find, and now they can save even more with the additional membership discount.

About FlyStayGo

FlyStayGo is an online travel site offering a full suite of travel services, including Hotels, Flights, Car Rentals, and Tours and Attractions. Launched in May of 2019, its founders have over 50 years of combined experience in the travel and tourism industry. Its members enjoy additional discounts with opaque pricing on hotels from around the world. FlyStayGo is driven to find the best prices and offer those prices to its customers. Available to purchase on the web or with an app for iOS and Android.

Media Contact:

Vince Valenti, Founder

725-201-7070

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyStayGo

Related Links

https://flystaygo.com/pro/#/register?promo=FLYSTAYGO

