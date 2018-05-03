Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook

UK tech company Flyt was showcased today at Facebook's annual F8 Conference keynote, alongside an announcement that its award-winning Pay at Table solution is now available on Facebook Messenger, allowing consumers to pay through Messenger apps and web. This marks the first time this type of payment service will be available via Facebook, and is the first payment enabled chatbot experience on Messenger in Europe, and amongst the first globally, and is available to be embedded within existing branded Facebook Pages and as an extension to existing branded websites.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686560/Flyt_Messenger_Payments.jpg )



The new technology has been piloted successfully in the UK at Wahaca's Charlotte Street location using the APIs for payment available on the Flyt platform, and saw a peak of 14.5% of site transactions taken via Messenger in the first weeks of use. Flyt have also confirmed the first two brands to deploy the technology across their estates will be Harvester and Toby Carvery from the Mitchell's and Butlers group, also featured at the Facebook event.

This latest innovation means customers can pay the bill in under a minute without downloading a new app - saving an average wait time of eight minutes per table.

Flyt CEO Tom Weaver said, "We are thrilled to announce this new solution, built in collaboration with the teams at Facebook and Adyen, which will make it possible for restaurants to create branded pay at table experiences in minutes not months, accessible instantly by their customers and billions of Facebook users."

https://flyt.io/facebook

