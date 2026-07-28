FlyteHealth Achieves General Availability in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem, Recognized at One-Year Anniversary Event in Washington, D.C.

Recognition marks FlyteHealth's delivery on its Diabetes and Obesity category pledge, making its connected, patient-centered cardio-kidney-metabolic care available to Medicare beneficiaries.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth, the leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform for whole health, managing hypertension, hyperlipidemia, prediabetes, kidney disease, obesity, and related chronic conditions, announced it has achieved General Availability within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem. FlyteHealth was formally recognized yesterday at the initiative's one-year anniversary event at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C., hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CMS on behalf of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Launched at the White House in July 2025, the Health Technology Ecosystem challenged organizations across healthcare and technology to move beyond pledges and deliver working, patient-first solutions. FlyteHealth is among the first companies to reach General Availability — a designation confirming its solution has met CMS's rigorous patient-facing requirements and is live and available to Medicare beneficiaries — building on its selection for the Diabetes and Obesity category announced in June 2026.

To achieve this milestone, FlyteHealth earned DiMe certification under the CARIN Code of Conduct, implemented IAL2-level identity verification through CMS-approved credential providers, and enabled secure retrieval of health records from CMS-Aligned Networks with no patient portal logins required, while keeping patients in control of exactly what data they share. FlyteHealth's platform uses this clinical data, alongside its AI-enabled clinical intelligence, to guide members into prevention, treatment, or maintenance pathways and deliver personalized, longitudinal care across the full spectrum of cardio-kidney-metabolic disease.

"Reaching General Availability meant clearing some of the highest bars in digital health — verified identity at the IAL2 level, secure access to health records from CMS-Aligned Networks without a single portal login, and complete patient control over what data is shared. Our team delivered all of it, and the result is an experience where a beneficiary's actual health records — labs, conditions, and medications — power personalized care from the very first visit," said Ishraf Ahmad, Chief Product and Technology Officer of FlyteHealth.

"General Availability means Medicare beneficiaries can access FlyteHealth today," said Darin Moore, Chief Commercial Officer of FlyteHealth. "For our health plan and employer partners, it is independent confirmation that our eCKM platform meets CMS's bar for connected, patient-first care."

FlyteHealth's model is independently validated: a Milliman analysis demonstrated 86% adherence at 12 months and 16.6% average weight loss alongside meaningful improvements in blood pressure, A1c, and LDL cholesterol, and a 2026 Segal Group evaluation of the State of Connecticut Health Plan found approximately $100 per member per month in medical cost avoidance and $29.7 million in pharmacy cost avoidance. FlyteHealth was also featured by CMS ahead of the Medicare ACCESS Model launch, highlighting its scalable approach to eCKM care.

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth is the leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform for whole health, helping organizations prevent, treat, and manage chronic conditions through integrated, whole-person care. Our comprehensive model addresses hypertension, hyperlipidemia, prediabetes, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and related conditions—improving outcomes, slowing disease progression, and reducing total cost of care across the cardiometabolic continuum.

Founded by leaders in obesity medicine, FlyteHealth combines multidisciplinary clinical care, behavior change support, medication stewardship, and longitudinal care coordination into a scalable, precision-driven model that addresses the interconnected drivers of chronic disease.

Powered by advanced analytics, AI-enabled clinical intelligence, and decision support technology, FlyteHealth translates complex evidence into personalized, proactive care at scale. The result is better clinical outcomes, greater medication effectiveness, improved member engagement, and measurable healthcare savings. Learn more at www.flytehealth.com.

Media Contact

Liz Joyce

Marketing Manager

FlyteHealth

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyteHealth