FlyteHealth and State of Connecticut Evaluation Demonstrates Significant Medical Cost Savings and Nearly $30 Million in Pharmacy Cost Avoidance

Independent Segal analysis highlights medical savings, reduced healthcare utilization growth, and nearly $30 million in prescription cost avoidance

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth, the leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform for employers and health plans, today announced results from an independent evaluation conducted by The Segal Group examining the impact of the State of Connecticut Health Plan's partnership with FlyteHealth for weight management and cardiometabolic care among state employees, retirees, and their dependents.

The analysis found that the State of Connecticut FlyteHealth program generated approximately $100 in medical savings per member per month among enrolled participants, with even greater savings observed among higher-risk populations. The report also estimated approximately $29.7 million in prescription cost avoidance during fiscal year 2024–2025 alone.

Since launching in July 2023, more than 11,500 members have enrolled in the FlyteHealth program.

Additional findings from the Segal evaluation included:

Lower medical cost trend among FlyteHealth participants compared to matched non-participants

Reduced growth in utilization across several healthcare service categories

More responsible management of prescription drug spending, including GLP-1 -related costs, through clinically guided medication stewardship

-related costs, through clinically guided medication stewardship Improvements associated with cardiovascular and broader cardiometabolic health management

Strongest savings observed among populations with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular comorbidities

"The findings in the Segal report send a clear message: investing in high-quality, evidence-based cardio-kidney-metabolic care improves clinical outcomes and total cost of care," said Sloan Saunders, President of FlyteHealth. "These results reflect the impact of FlyteHealth's team-based care on engagement, adherence, and a data-driven approach to innovative chronic care delivery. Connecticut is setting a new standard for how public purchasers can improve lives while responsibly managing costs. We are proud to partner with Comptroller Scanlon and the State on a model that is delivering meaningful impact for members and taxpayers alike."

"People are getting healthier. And when that happens, our costs come down, they're more productive at work, and most importantly, they lead more fulfilling lives," said Comptroller Sean Scanlon. "FlyteHealth has been an amazing partner to have, and I hear all the time from members about the life-changing experiences they've had with this program. At a time when healthcare costs are skyrocketing, we've found the happy medium between curbing cost growth while also maintaining access to high-quality care."

The evaluation used propensity score matching methodologies to compare FlyteHealth participants to statistically similar non-participants and assessed changes in medical costs, prescription drug spending, and healthcare utilization over time.

According to the analysis, FlyteHealth participants experienced substantially lower medical cost growth than matched comparison groups, including in the study's most rigorous comparison cohort.

The report also highlighted the role of FlyteHealth's integrated care model in supporting responsible GLP-1 management while helping members address obesity and related chronic conditions through longitudinal care coordination, behavior change support, medication stewardship, and multidisciplinary clinical care.

While the evaluation excluded Medicare members, the findings underscore the growing importance of integrated eCKM care as employers, retirees, and health plans manage rising rates of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions across aging populations.

FlyteHealth partners with employers, health plans, consultants, and public sector organizations to improve outcomes and manage the growing clinical and economic burden associated with obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

The full State of Connecticut FlyteHealth Program Evaluation was conducted by The Segal Company.

The full Segal report can be downloaded here.

For more information about FlyteHealth, please visit www.flytehealth.com.

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth is a leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform helping organizations prevent, treat, and manage chronic conditions, including prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and obesity. Founded by leaders in obesity medicine, FlyteHealth combines integrated clinical care, behavior change support, medication stewardship, and longitudinal care coordination into a scalable, precision-driven care model.

Powered by advanced data analytics, AI-driven clinical intelligence, and smart decision-support technology, FlyteHealth translates complex evidence into seamless, personalized care delivery at scale—improving clinical outcomes, optimizing medication value, and reducing total cost of care.

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SOURCE FlyteHealth