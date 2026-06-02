FlyteHealth Selected for CMS Health Tech Ecosystem Diabetes & Obesity Category

Recognition highlights FlyteHealth's commitment to connected, patient-centered cardio-kidney-metabolic care.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth, the leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform for whole health, managing hypertension, hyperlipidemia, prediabetes, kidney disease, obesity, and related chronic conditions, announced it has been selected for the Diabetes and Obesity category within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem.

The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem serves as a curated directory of qualified digital health solutions that Medicare Advantage organizations and other CMS-affiliated health plans can reference when evaluating technology and care partners. FlyteHealth is listed in the Diabetes and Obesity category as a qualified patient-facing digital health solution that supports individuals managing diabetes, obesity, and related cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions. The platform helps employers, health plans, and provider organizations address eCKM conditions through integrated AI-enabled clinical care, personalized member engagement, and longitudinal support.

The recognition aligns with CMS' broader efforts to improve interoperability, expand patient access to digital health tools, reduce administrative burden, and create more connected healthcare experiences. FlyteHealth was also featured by CMS ahead of the Medicare ACCESS Model launch on July 1, highlighting the company's scalable approach to eCKM care and its ability to drive meaningful clinical and economic outcomes at scale.

"Medicare enrollees are at high risk for eCKM, with 70% having multiple chronic conditions. At FlyteHealth, we have managed members 65 and older since our founding and have published results of improved outcomes across measures of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. That experience is unique to FlyteHealth," said Cheryl Pegus, MD, MPH, CEO of FlyteHealth. "Being included in the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem continues FlyteHealth's expansion in integrated cardio-kidney-metabolic care and reinforces our commitment to delivering accessible, patient-centered solutions across all populations and geographies."

FlyteHealth's independently validated analysis by Milliman demonstrated 86% adherence at 12 months and 16.6% average weight loss alongside meaningful improvements in blood pressure, A1c, LDL cholesterol, and other biometrics. These outcomes translate into lower total cost of care and more efficient use of employer and health plan healthcare spending. The recently released, independently validated Segal report found that FlyteHealth generated nearly $30 million in pharmacy cost avoidance for the State of Connecticut.

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth is the leading early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM) care platform for whole health, helping organizations prevent, treat, and manage chronic conditions through integrated, whole-person care. Our comprehensive model addresses hypertension, hyperlipidemia, prediabetes, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and related conditions—improving outcomes, slowing disease progression, and reducing total cost of care across the cardiometabolic continuum.

Founded by leaders in obesity medicine, FlyteHealth combines multidisciplinary clinical care, behavior change support, medication stewardship, and longitudinal care coordination into a scalable, precision-driven model that addresses the interconnected drivers of chronic disease.

Powered by advanced analytics, AI-enabled clinical intelligence, and decision support technology, FlyteHealth translates complex evidence into personalized, proactive care at scale. The result is better clinical outcomes, greater medication effectiveness, improved member engagement, and measurable healthcare savings. Learn more at www.flytehealth.com.

Media Contact

Liz Joyce

Marketing Manager

FlyteHealth

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyteHealth