FlyteHealth Featured for U.S. Medicare ACCESS Program, Marking a Major Step Forward in Scalable Cardio-Kidney Metabolic Care

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth, a leader in precision cardio-kidney- metabolic care, today announced that it has been featured by CMS for eCKM management in advance of the upcoming ACCESS Model, a 10-year Medicare payment demonstration beginning July 1, 2026. Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions areas of Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, Obesity, central adiposity, and Prediabetes represent the upstream drivers of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and diabetes—areas where FlyteHealth has demonstrated strong clinical and economic impact through its integrated virtual care model.

Why FlyteHealth is ideal for ACCESS

FlyteHealth brings a differentiated national approach to cardio-kidney-metabolic disease management, centered on two integrated pillars:

Precision Lifestyle Management: A continuous, personalized behavioral intervention model powered by remote monitoring, AI-enabled digital tools, and coordinated team-based care. This approach supports sustainable lifestyle change tailored to each individual's unique health profile.





Expert Clinical & Medication Management: A disciplined, evidence-based methodology for personalized care plans and medication optimization—anti-hypertensives, GLP-1s, non-GLP-1s, hyperlipidemia and diabetes management—guided by patient response, acuity, and emerging best practices.

This dual-engine model is managed by in-house CHWs, MDs, NPs, RNs, RDs and coaches delivering consistently outsized clinical results across cardio-kidney-metabolic risk factors.

Validated Outcomes at Scale

FlyteHealth's real-world impact is supported by robust data:

Meaningful reductions in blood pressure (16+%), LDL (9+%), and HbA1c (13+%)

14+% average weight loss at 24 months using a non GLP-1 only formulary (18+% weight loss using GLP-1s)

86% medication adherence - independently validated through pharmacy claims

In a longitudinal outcomes study published by Millian evaluating FlyteHealth patients over 12 months, researchers confirmed significant Rx savings and strong adherence patterns.

Built for the 65+ Population

With a multi-year track record serving Medicare-age adults, FlyteHealth delivers measurable outcomes through its virtual clinical medication intervention + intensive behavioral intervention framework — an operational model uniquely suited for the ACCESS program's goals.

FlyteHealth looks forward to collaborating with CMS and participating partners to bring its clinical rigor, digital capabilities, and scalable infrastructure to millions of Americans living with cardiometabolic disease.

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth provides a precision cardio-kidney metabolic care solution spanning prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, and related comorbidities. Using advanced data analytics and AI, FlyteHealth enables cost-effective, scalable, and self-sustaining care models nationwide.

Founded by leaders in obesity medicine and today incorporating cardiokidney metabolic care , FlyteHealth integrates AI-powered clinical intelligence with smart technology and decision-support tools that translate complex evidence into seamless care delivery at real-world speed. The company is relentlessly focused on measurable outcomes—improving metabolic health while optimizing medication value and reducing total cost of care.

Learn more at www.flytehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Gabe Castaneda, Chief Revenue Officer, [email protected]

