FlyteHealth Joins Tendo's Healthcare Marketplace, Offering Medical Obesity Treatment to Consumers, Navigators, and Employers

Leading tech-enabled healthcare services organization will provide evidence-based, cost-effective, and accessible medical obesity treatment through Tendo Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces.

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tendo announced that FlyteHealth, a tech-enabled healthcare services organization, has partnered with Tendo to provide medical obesity treatment programs through Tendo's Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces.

FlyteHealth's advanced virtual clinic offers compassionate and innovative medical obesity treatment. Its expert team consists of medical doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and care coordinators committed to helping patients manage their weight and associated health complications through convenient virtual office visits and a user-friendly patient app.

"We are thrilled to work with Tendo to offer patients and self-funded employers easy access to a cost-efficient, clinically validated medical obesity solution with affordable, transparent, and upfront pricing," states Sloan Saunders, FlyteHealth CEO. "Through Tendo's Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces, we can now expand our reach and bring effective and accessible weight management solutions to improve the health of even more patients."

FlyteHealth will now be available to patients using Tendo's consumer-facing marketplace, MDsave, as well as employers and care navigators using Tendo's private marketplace, Care Connect. The Tendo platform provides a one-stop shop for patients and navigators looking for simple, high-quality, and cost-effective healthcare options. The addition of FlyteHealth's unique weight management solutions will ensure patients and navigators find the specific care they need when they need it.

"Overweight and obesity are linked to numerous weight-related complications, posing a significant health risk for many Americans," said Charlie Byrge, SVP Revenue at Tendo. "Employers now have a growing need for robust protocols to support the appropriate use of GLP-1 medications with proper clinical guidance. We are thrilled to add FlyteHealth as a dedicated virtual provider to our shoppable marketplaces, offering a cost-efficient option for GLP-1s, surgery clearance protocols, and a holistic, clinically validated approach to addressing this paramount challenge for patients."

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems and the employer benefits ecosystem to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo's solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape along with insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients and employers a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com .

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth delivers a comprehensive suite of clinical care, technology, and support. FlyteHealth reduces the complexity and cost of obesity and its comorbid conditions for employers and payers, and partners with healthcare professionals to offer care navigation services and subject matter expertise. Based on the founders' decades of research and clinical care, its proven approach combines the latest in personalized medication therapy and behavior coaching to not only help people lose weight long-term, but also significantly improve related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Built from the largest data set of obesity and chronic disease research, the Flyte Intelligence obesity treatment platform empowers clinicians to deliver the highest standard of patient care, consistently. For more information, please visit www.flytehealth.com

