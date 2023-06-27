FlyUSA Acquires 3B Aviation Expanding Fleet of Private Charter Aircraft Headquartered in Tampa Bay

Nick Barrows joins FlyUSA as the President of Acquisitions and Management.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyUSA, one of the country's leading private aviation companies, announced today the acquisition of 3B Aviation. The acquisition expands FlyUSA's fleet to 15 privately managed aircraft situated across the Tampa Bay region.

3B Aviation was founded in 2012 in Tampa, Florida by Nick Barrows, a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, pilot, and flight instructor. As part of the acquisition, Mr. Barrows joins FlyUSA as the President of Acquisitions and Management. Prior to the acquisition, 3B Aviation employed ten pilots and managed 13 aircraft on behalf of more than 25 private owners.

"We are excited at the opportunity to expand our aircraft acquisition and management services on behalf of our more than 700 on-demand charter clients across the country," said Barry Shevlin, FlyUSA's CEO. "With the expansion of our team to include 3B Aviation founder and president Nick Barrows and his staff, we are now even better positioned to assist our clients who are looking to acquire their own aircraft."

FlyUSA provides on-demand private charter flights, as well as aircraft acquisition and management services, on behalf of a growing client base of more than 700 members. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company offers a dynamic pricing model that delivers cost savings of 20% less, on average, than its competitors' membership benefits programs. In addition, FlyUSA does not require a deposit for membership, with private charter flight fees paid at the time of booking.

"I've always been impressed with Barry's approach at FlyUSA, including using technology to improve customer experiences," said Nick Barrows, FlyUSA's President of Acquisitions and Management. "Joining the FlyUSA team is a great opportunity – both for myself and for our experienced team of pilots. I believe this merger gives us the opportunity to really offer a much broader range of services to our valued clients."

"I've known Nick for over ten years, in fact, he managed the first plane I ever bought," said Shevlin. "I hold him in very high regard, and the entire FlyUSA team looks forward to working closely with him in the future."

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA, Inc., headquartered in Clearwater, FL, is an asset-light, technology-enabled business providing end-to-end private aviation solutions to over 700 US-based clients. FlyUSA provides on-demand charter services as well as aircraft acquisition and management services. FlyUSA has 15 planes under management across the Tampa Bay Region. FlyUSA also operates the Clearwater Airpark (KCLW) and it's FBO through a lease with the City of Clearwater. To learn more about FlyUSA, visit https://www.flyusa.com.

