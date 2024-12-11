FlyUSA Expands Its Private Aviation Services with New Jet Card Debut

Private flying customers can experience predictable excellence with the FlyUSA Freedom Jet Card

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soar to new heights with the FlyUSA Freedom Jet Card. FlyUSA, a premier private aviation solutions provider and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., closes out a banner year of company growth by announcing the launch of a new product, the Freedom Jet Card.

FlyUSA's Freedom Jet Card is designed for clients seeking the convenience of guaranteed, consistent pricing and the flexibility to choose from a broad range of premium jets for travel to any destination. Unlike other products on the market, FlyUSA provides financial security by holding funds in a restricted account, offering clients peace of mind. Additionally, FlyUSA adheres to the highest industry safety standards, as evidenced by esteemed ratings from ARGUS and Wyvern.

FlyUSA Freedom Jet Card owners receive:

Financial Security: Funds are securely held in a restricted account until fully earned on an individual flight basis.

Funds are securely held in a restricted account until fully earned on an individual flight basis. Flexibility: Control over travel budget, providing options on when and where to go.

Control over travel budget, providing options on when and where to go. Predictability: Clients know exactly what they're paying for with straightforward, competitive rates.

Clients know exactly what they're paying for with straightforward, competitive rates. No minimums: Deposit-based access to private aviation, providing unmatched flexibility and convenience.

Learn more about the Freedom Jet Card here.

"This has been an incredibly successful year for our company, marked by innovation, accolades and growth," said Barry Shevlin, Co-Founder and CEO of FlyUSA. "We are continuously listening to what our clients value, and after hearing that many of our frequent flyers were interested in a jet card program, we decided it was the perfect time to expand our offerings and introduce the Freedom Jet Card. This competitive product reflects our commitment to delivering an array of exceptional services that elevate the private aviation experience and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Since its inception, FlyUSA has prioritized building a culture of safety combined with the belief that private aviation should be responsive, personalized and easy. Founded by experienced pilots and with a focus on providing high-touch services, FlyUSA has established itself as a leader in the private aviation industry. The company's revenue has surged by 40% year-over-year, driving the expansion of its service offerings to include global private flight charters, aircraft memberships, jet cards, aircraft partnerships, ownership and management.

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA offers a range of private aviation services, including charter flights, the Ascend Club Membership Program, jet card programs and aircraft management. With a focus on safety and personalized service, FlyUSA has become one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit FlyUSA.com.

