FlyUSA Makes Inc. 5000 for Third Straight Year as Barry Shevlin Marks 14th Appearance

Across downturns and rapid growth, Shevlin's approach has remained consistent: invest when competitors retreat, explain the why, and fix processes before growth breaks them. FlyUSA is the fastest growing company in private aviation on the list for the third year in a row.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyUSA has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year, joining Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The recognition follows revenue growth from $22 million in 2022 to $73 million in 2025, alongside expansion of the company's workforce, client base, and managed aircraft fleet. Confirming momentum as the fastest growing organization in private aviation, the ranking also marks the 14th Inc. 5000 appearance for a company led by Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA. Previously, Shevlin led Vology to 11 consecutive appearances on the list.

Confirming momentum as the fastest growing organization in private aviation, the ranking also marks the 14th Inc. 5000 appearance for a company led by Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA.

FlyUSA ranked No. 45 nationally in 2024 after reporting 6,071% three-year growth and returned at No. 419 in 2025 after 966% three-year growth. Over that period, the company expanded from 25 employees to more than 100 and grew its client base from approximately 800 to more than 2,000. Shevlin's record spans multiple economic and technological cycles, including the dot-com collapse, the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current shift toward artificial intelligence. Across those periods, he said one lesson has remained consistent: as companies grow, leaders cannot solve every problem. "Sometimes you find yourself jumping back in to fix things," Shevlin said. "The key is to jump in when things are broken, but fix the process, not the problem."

A Growth Playbook Tested More Than Once

At Vology, Shevlin scaled the business from approximately $1 million to $175 million in revenue, while navigating multiple periods of rapid growth and economic disruption. The company also reached No. 95 nationally on the Inc. 5000 in 2006.

The Great Recession offers one of the clearest examples of Shevlin's approach. Vology grew 13% and 14% in 2008 and 2009, respectively, while its broader industry contracted by roughly 25%. "We made the deliberate decision that we were not going to participate in the recession," Shevlin said.

Rather than retreat with the market, Shevlin increased investment as competitors pulled back. "When things get tough, our recession playbook is to put the foot on the gas for sales and marketing," he said. "We invest and use those periods to take market share."

That strategy also depended on keeping employees aligned while uncertainty increased. Shevlin began meeting with the entire company daily, reinforcing what was working and directing attention toward customers rather than negative economic headlines. Today, he continues that practice through regular companywide updates, emphasizing that leaders should explain the reasoning behind major decisions rather than simply issue instructions. "Your employees are your teammates, and they deserve to know the why behind the decisions," Shevlin said.

Turning Market Signals Into Growth

Shevlin applies the same discipline by paying close attention to what customers are asking for and where the company may be losing business. Jet cards and fractional ownership were not part of FlyUSA's original plan, but both were added after repeated customer demand exposed gaps in its offerings. In some cases, clients had already begun turning to competitors for services they did not provide. "Ask a question and listen," Shevlin said. "Your customers are going to tell you what's important to them if you're paying attention."

For Shevlin, identifying demand is only half of the equation. Sustainable growth also depends on earning repeat business. FlyUSA assigns each client a private aviation advisor who serves as a consistent point of contact across trips. "The most important deal is the next deal," Shevlin said. "We always put ourselves in a position to win the next deal."

Scaling Without Breaking What Works

Now approaching another inflection point, the company is crossing both 100 employees and approximately $100 million in annual revenue. Shevlin said companies at that size can no longer operate with the same informal processes that worked when teams were smaller and leaders could personally step into every problem. He learned that lesson while scaling Vology from $17 million to $40 million in one year. The rapid increase pushed manual processes beyond what they could support, forcing the company to rethink how work was organized.

FlyUSA is applying those lessons as it prepares for continued expansion. The company is building FusionOS to connect sales, marketing, flight operations, and finance while reducing manual work as the organization grows. That infrastructure is intended to support FlyUSA's long-term goal of 100 managed aircraft and $500 million in annual revenue by 2032. "The challenge is not proving we can grow," Shevlin said. "The challenge is building FlyUSA for the next level without losing the responsiveness, judgment, and customer focus that got us here."

About FlyUSA

FLYUSA guides American business leaders who cannot afford delays, missed connections, or travel uncertainty to fly anywhere with confidence. Recognized for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing private aviation company by Inc. 5000 list, FLYUSA custom-fits aviation solutions to accelerating companies.

Business leaders often feel torn between being somewhere for their business and being somewhere else for their family. Whether they fly private once a year or twice a week, FLYUSA creates a personalized, easy solutions with the fastest rapid-response times in the business. American concierges always put safety and their clients' needs first. From on-demand charter to fractional ownership, aircraft management, acquisition, and full-service solutions nationwide, FLYUSA exists so business leaders never have to choose between their business or their families again. For more information on how to fly like a pro, visit flyusa.com.

Sources:

Inc. (n.d.). FlyUSA. Inc. 5000. Retrieved August 3, 2026, from inc.com/profile/flyusa

Inc. (n.d.). Vology. Inc. 5000. Retrieved August 3, 2026, from inc.com/profile/vology

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SOURCE FlyUSA