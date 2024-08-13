FlyUSA Tops Inc. 5000 List as the 45th Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Nation

The private aviation solutions company earns honors across national and regional top-ranking lists.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. reveals today that FlyUSA, a premier on-demand jet charter and private aviation solutions provider, ranks #45 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, its annual list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Of the 5,000 companies, FlyUSA is also the 9th fastest growing in Florida and 3rd fastest in the Travel and Hospitality Industry. These accolades underscore FlyUSA's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction.

This recognition comes alongside another significant achievement: securing the 5th spot on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list, which highlights the fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay region.

"We are honored to be recognized nationally and regionally for our success and dedication to excellence," said Barry Shevlin, Co-Founder and CEO of FlyUSA. "Our exceptional clients and employees have made these distinguished accomplishments possible, and we proudly share these accolades with them as we continue to bring the highest standards to the private aviation industry."

This marks Shevlin's 12th year leading a company on the Inc. 5000 list. Prior to co-founding FlyUSA, Shevlin was the CEO of Vology, an IT services company he founded in Florida in 2002.

Inc. assesses companies on its Inc. 5000 list based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. The Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list, on the other hand, is based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Both recognitions highlight companies that have successfully navigated the challenges of an uncertain economy.

FlyUSA has achieved a remarkable 480.71% increase in revenue from 2021 to 2023. Since its inception in 2020, the company has expanded its services to include global private flight charters, aircraft acquisitions and management, co-ownership opportunities, and the newly launched Ascend Club membership program.

About FlyUSA, Inc.:

FlyUSA, an Inc. 5000 Company, provides seamless, end-to-end private aviation solutions to clients across the United States. With a growing fleet of 20 managed aircraft and over 1,000 clients and members since its inception, FlyUSA is delivering on its mission to connect people and create opportunities. FlyUSA was founded by pilots centered around a culture of safety and the belief that private aviation should be easy. The company offers on-demand charters, the Ascend Club membership program, co-ownership programs, aircraft acquisitions and management services. Always intentional with a high standard of excellence, private aviation is elevated when traveling with FlyUSA. Sky's the limit.

