FlyUSA Unveils Enhanced Membership Program to Reward Loyal Customers

The Ascend Club membership offers private jet travelers an industry-leading 2% cash-back rebate among its collection of upgraded benefits.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying private is easier and more rewarding with FlyUSA. The premier private aviation company introduces its newly elevated membership program, the Ascend Club, which rewards loyal customers with a suite of exclusive benefits, including an industry-leading 2% cash-back rebate. With unlimited destinations worldwide and a global network of FAA-Certified aircraft, FlyUSA can fly its discerning, jet-setting customers anywhere with any size plane desired. The Ascend Club membership further unlocks a superior private aviation experience for clients, while rewarding them for traveling with FlyUSA.

FlyUSA Ascend Club - Private Jet Charter Membership

FlyUSA Ascend Club members receive:

Most notably, the 2% cash-back rebate

$1,000 -per-flight discount at time of booking

-per-flight discount at time of booking A dedicated Ascend Club Travel Advisor

Guaranteed availability and recoveries

Priority booking on peak travel days

Up to an additional $250 in perks per flight

Learn more about the Ascend Club membership here.

"Our company and operations are growing. Our objective was to craft a membership program with distinct benefits that demonstrates that we understand our clients and what is important to them," says Barry Shevlin, Co-Founder and CEO of FlyUSA. "A key differentiator is the 2% cash back that rewards customers for being loyal. While other programs keep clients at various tiers based on the size of their deposit, our program pays clients back. This is a unique approach, and the response to date has been overwhelmingly positive."

Additional enhancements to the program include simplifying the membership levels into two tiers: Ascend Gold and Ascend Platinum. With a fully refundable deposit, the top-tier Platinum product offers the benefit of a shorter callout time frame of 72 hours.

FlyUSA prides itself on delivering responsive, personalized and easy private aviation solutions. Since launching in 2020, FlyUSA has experienced exponential growth with revenue currently up 40% year-over-year. Additionally, the company has rapidly expanded its lines of businesses and has grown its fleet to 20 aircraft under management.

About FlyUSA, Inc.:

FlyUSA, Inc. provides seamless, end-to-end private aviation solutions to clients across the United States. With a growing fleet of 20 managed aircraft and over 1,000 clients and members since its inception, FlyUSA is delivering on its mission to connect people and create opportunities. FlyUSA was founded by pilots centered around a culture of safety and the belief that private aviation should be easy. The company offers on-demand charters, the Ascend Club membership program, aircraft acquisitions and management services. Always intentional with a high standard of excellence, private aviation is elevated when traveling with FlyUSA. Sky's the limit.

For more information, visit FlyUSA.com.

SOURCE FlyUSA