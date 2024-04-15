Flywheel Announces Leadership Transition

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Exchange, Inc, the leading medical imaging data management and AI enablement company, today announced a leadership transition plan with Jim Olson stepping down from his role as CEO and Board Member, effective May 1, 2024. Colby Moosman, Flywheel's CFO, will serve as interim President to help manage the transition. Jim will continue to serve Flywheel in an advisory role to assist with the leadership transition. Flywheel has begun a search for a long-term CEO to drive its next phase of growth in developing the leading end-to-end platform to manage and operationalize medical imaging data securely and efficiently at scale.

"Not an easy decision, but I am stepping down as Flywheel CEO to allow a new experienced leader to drive Flywheel's next phase of growth," said Jim Olson. "It has been a great honor to lead Flywheel to this point, and I am extremely proud of what the talented Flywheel team has accomplished. Flywheel is still in the early stages of its journey -- transforming healthcare innovation by empowering organizations to efficiently and securely manage and operationalize medical imaging data for accelerated research and AI development. I remain incredibly excited about Flywheel's future growth, and I look forward to continuing to work with Flywheel's Board to help with the leadership transition."

"Flywheel's Board thanks Jim for his tremendous contributions in establishing Flywheel as the leading medical imaging data management and AI enablement platform," said Marijn Dekkers, Flywheel Board Member and Chairman of Novalis LifeSciences. "The Board is more excited than ever about the potential of Flywheel to unlock the value of medical imaging data to accelerate research and transform healthcare. Recent advancements in AI have increased the urgency and critical need for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, academic medical centers, and healthcare providers to efficiently manage and operationalize their data. Jim's leadership has primed Flywheel to be the premier end-to-end platform solution for medical imaging data, which accounts for approximately 80-90% of all healthcare data."

About Flywheel

Flywheel is the pioneering medical imaging AI platform powering healthcare innovation through streamlined data management, curation and analysis. Flywheel helps organizations turn complex imaging data into analysis-ready datasets for accelerated research and AI development. Flywheel offers comprehensive solutions for pharma companies, providers, payers, system integrators, AI developers and academic medical centers to get optimum value out of their data assets. Flywheel is an Invenshure-founded company headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in the Bay Area, St. Louis, and Budapest. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

